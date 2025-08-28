Who did Sheikha Mahra divorce before getting engaged to French Montana? All about Dubai Princess's public breakup

Sheikha Mahra, the well-known princess of Dubai, has hit the headlines again, but this time for a good reason. After her divorce from her former husband, the royal has announced her engagement to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. The announcement came during the Paris Fashion Week, where the newly engaged couple were seen celebrating with close friends and family. But if you want to know who Sheikha Mahra’s ex-husband is, then keep reading further.

Who was Sheikha Mahra’s ex-husband?

Sheikha Mahra was married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. He was a member of Dubai’s extended royal family and an Emirati businessman with interests in real estate and technology ventures. These two tied the knot in 2023 in a grand royal ceremony. After almost a year of marriage, they welcomed their daughter, Mahra bint Mana Al Maktoum, in 2024.

Sheikha Mahra’s dramatic divorce

In July 2024, Shaikha Mahra took to her Instagram handle to share a message and announce her divorce. The post read, "Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife." This announcement was made just 2 months after the birth of their daughter. The former couple also unfollowed each other on social media and removed all shared photos of their marriage and family.

The reason behind their divorce was Sheikh Mana’s infidelity. Right after Sheikha Mahra’s public announcement of divorce, it caused a massive media stir, and the princess was praised for her bold step. Well, she did not just stop at the divorce. 2 months later, she launched a perfume brand called Mara M1 with its debut fragrance named Divorce. Many saw this as a symbolic and empowering statement.

A royal engagement in Paris

French Montana’s representative confirmed that the engagement took place in Paris. The two have since been seen at mosques, upscale restaurants in Dubai and Morocco, and even the Pont des Arts in Paris. Their news comes shortly after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, putting Montana and Mahra’s relationship in the spotlight.

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of the United Arab Emirates Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She is widely recognised for her charitable work, her passion for horses, and her strong presence in equestrian circles. Mahra completed her schooling in Dubai before moving to London, where she graduated with a degree in International Relations, Grazia reported.

