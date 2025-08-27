Amid divorce rumors, Govinda and wife Ssunita show united front on Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Tum log controversy sunne…’

Govinda and his wife, Ssunita Ahuja, have recently been at the center of controversy after reports alleged they were heading for divorce. Now, amid the swirling divorce rumors, the actor and his wife were spotted together celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Govinda and wife Ssunita Ahuja spotted together for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Govinda and Ssunita were photographed at their home, celebrating the festive occasion with family. As paparazzi approached them, Ssunita questioned whether they had come for Ganapati Bappa or merely for gossip.

She asked, “Tum log controversy sunne aayo ho ya Ganapati Bappa ko dekhne?” (Are you all here to ask about controversies or to see Ganapati Bappa?)

For those unaware, Govinda and his wife, Ssunita Ahuja, were previously reported to be heading for divorce. As per a report by Hauterrfly, the celebrity wife filed for a divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The report states that the petition was filed under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, on the grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Reportedly, Govinda was summoned by the court and was asked to appear for further proceedings. However, he failed to appear until May 2025.

It is speculated that since June 2025, the couple has been trying to work through their issues with court-mandated counselling. Ssunita has reportedly been attending the court in person, while Govinda’s mode of participation, whether in person or virtual, remains unclear.

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja about parents’ divorce

In a recent report by Hindustan Times, Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja refuted the claims regarding her parents’ divorce. The star kid stated that the rumors were false and mentioned that her father wasn’t even in the country when the reports surfaced.

She added that she doesn’t pay attention to gossip and said, “I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love, and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones.”

