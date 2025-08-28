Brand of the Year 2025 Full Winners List: IU, Park Bo Gum, BTS' Jin and more take the spotlight

The Korea Customers Council has revealed the winners of the Brand of the Year 2025. Every year, the council conducts large-scale consumer surveys to determine the most popular stars, idols, actors, and entertainers across various categories. This year, over 3 million people participated in surveys across Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Here’s a detailed look at all the winners.

Male Variety Show Star: Yoo Jae Suk

Female Variety Show Star: Jang Do Yeon

Male Entertainer: Moon Se Yoon

Female Entertainer: Hong Hyun Hee

Comedian: Kim Won Hoon

Comedienne: Lee Eun Ji

MC: Park Kyung Lim

Announcer-Entertainer: Kang Ji Young

Sports Entertainer: Lee Se Dol

Male Multi-tainer: Park Bo Gum

Female Multi-tainer: Lee Young Ji

Female Web Variety Show MC: Jang Do Yeon - 'Salon Drip'

Male Idol Variety Show Star: Jin

Female Idol Variety Show Star: An Yu Jin

Male Idol: Stray Kids

Female Idol: UNIS

Male Solo Artist: G-Dragon

Female Solo Artist: Rosé

Male Rookie Idol: CLOSE YOUR EYES

Female Rookie Idol: Hearts2Hearts

Hot Trend Female Idol: KATSEYE

Rising Star Female Idol: SAY MY NAME

Male Hot Icon: WOODZ

Female Hot Icon: Lee Soo Ji

Band: DAY6

Male Vocalist: Lee Mu Jin

Crossover Group: Libelante

Traditional Musician: Song So Hee

Drama Actor: Lee Jun Hyuk

Drama Actress: Park Bo Young

Film Actor: Yoo Hae Jin

Film Actress: Song Hye Kyo

OTT Actor: Park Bo Gum

OTT Actress: IU

Rookie Actor: Cha Woo Min

Rookie Actress: Shin Si Ah

Rising Star Actor: Lee Jun Young

Rising Star Actress: Roh Jeong Eui

Hot Trend Actor: Choo Young Woo

Scene Stealer Actor: Choi Dae Hoon

Scene Stealer Actress: Lee Bong Ryun

Acting Idol: Park Jinyoung

Male Radio DJ: Kim Tae Gyun - '2 O’Clock Cultwo Show'

Female Radio DJ: Wendy - 'Wendy’s Young Street'

Male Advertisement Model: Lim Young Woong

Female Advertisement Model: Jang Won Young

Male Celebrity YouTuber: Choo Sung Hoon - 'ChooSungHoon'

Female Celebrity YouTuber: Lee Soo Ji - 'Hot Issue Ji'

Male Web Variety Show MC: Kai - 'Jeongwaja'

YouTube Comedy Channel: 'beautyfool'

Chef: Jung Ji Sun

Sports Star: Faker

Talk Show: 'You Quiz on the Block'

Observational Variety Show: 'Home Alone'

Weekend Variety Show: 'Running Man'

Sports Variety Show: 'Shooting Stars'

Dating Show: 'I am Solo'

OTT Variety Show: 'Kian’s Bizarre B&B'

Competition Show: 'Immortal Songs'

Travel Variety Show: 'Adventure by Accident 4'

These are the winners in Indonesia’s individual and cultural categories as voted by fans:

Male Idol: SEVENTEEN

Female Idol: aespa

Male Solo Artist: G-Dragon

Female Solo Artist: Jennie

Rising Star Male Idol: NCT WISH

Rising Star Female Idol: Hearts2Hearts

Band: DAY6

Female Vocalist: IU

Actor: Byeon Woo Seok

Actress: Go Youn Jung

Here are the fan-voted winners for Vietnam’s individual and cultural categories:

Male Idol: TEMPEST

Female Idol: aespa

Male Solo Artist: Kim Jae Joong

Female Solo Artist: Jisoo

Rising Star Male Idol: ARrC

Actor: Park Bo Gum

Actress: IU

eSports Gamer: Faker

Korean Game: In the SEOM with BTS

