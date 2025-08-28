Brand of the Year 2025 Full Winners List: IU, Park Bo Gum, BTS' Jin and more take the spotlight
Check out the full list of Brand of the Year 2025 winners from Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam, featuring top idols, actors, and entertainers across all categories.
The Korea Customers Council has revealed the winners of the Brand of the Year 2025. Every year, the council conducts large-scale consumer surveys to determine the most popular stars, idols, actors, and entertainers across various categories. This year, over 3 million people participated in surveys across Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Here’s a detailed look at all the winners.
Male Variety Show Star: Yoo Jae Suk
Female Variety Show Star: Jang Do Yeon
Male Entertainer: Moon Se Yoon
Female Entertainer: Hong Hyun Hee
Comedian: Kim Won Hoon
Comedienne: Lee Eun Ji
MC: Park Kyung Lim
Announcer-Entertainer: Kang Ji Young
Sports Entertainer: Lee Se Dol
Male Multi-tainer: Park Bo Gum
Female Multi-tainer: Lee Young Ji
Female Web Variety Show MC: Jang Do Yeon - 'Salon Drip'
Male Idol Variety Show Star: Jin
Female Idol Variety Show Star: An Yu Jin
Male Idol: Stray Kids
Female Idol: UNIS
Male Solo Artist: G-Dragon
Female Solo Artist: Rosé
Male Rookie Idol: CLOSE YOUR EYES
Female Rookie Idol: Hearts2Hearts
Hot Trend Female Idol: KATSEYE
Rising Star Female Idol: SAY MY NAME
Male Hot Icon: WOODZ
Female Hot Icon: Lee Soo Ji
Band: DAY6
Male Vocalist: Lee Mu Jin
Crossover Group: Libelante
Traditional Musician: Song So Hee
Drama Actor: Lee Jun Hyuk
Drama Actress: Park Bo Young
Film Actor: Yoo Hae Jin
Film Actress: Song Hye Kyo
OTT Actor: Park Bo Gum
OTT Actress: IU
Rookie Actor: Cha Woo Min
Rookie Actress: Shin Si Ah
Rising Star Actor: Lee Jun Young
Rising Star Actress: Roh Jeong Eui
Hot Trend Actor: Choo Young Woo
Scene Stealer Actor: Choi Dae Hoon
Scene Stealer Actress: Lee Bong Ryun
Acting Idol: Park Jinyoung
Male Radio DJ: Kim Tae Gyun - '2 O’Clock Cultwo Show'
Female Radio DJ: Wendy - 'Wendy’s Young Street'
Male Advertisement Model: Lim Young Woong
Female Advertisement Model: Jang Won Young
Male Celebrity YouTuber: Choo Sung Hoon - 'ChooSungHoon'
Female Celebrity YouTuber: Lee Soo Ji - 'Hot Issue Ji'
Male Web Variety Show MC: Kai - 'Jeongwaja'
YouTube Comedy Channel: 'beautyfool'
Chef: Jung Ji Sun
Sports Star: Faker
Talk Show: 'You Quiz on the Block'
Observational Variety Show: 'Home Alone'
Weekend Variety Show: 'Running Man'
Sports Variety Show: 'Shooting Stars'
Dating Show: 'I am Solo'
OTT Variety Show: 'Kian’s Bizarre B&B'
Competition Show: 'Immortal Songs'
Travel Variety Show: 'Adventure by Accident 4'
These are the winners in Indonesia’s individual and cultural categories as voted by fans:
Male Idol: SEVENTEEN
Female Idol: aespa
Male Solo Artist: G-Dragon
Female Solo Artist: Jennie
Rising Star Male Idol: NCT WISH
Rising Star Female Idol: Hearts2Hearts
Band: DAY6
Female Vocalist: IU
Actor: Byeon Woo Seok
Actress: Go Youn Jung
Here are the fan-voted winners for Vietnam’s individual and cultural categories:
Male Idol: TEMPEST
Female Idol: aespa
Male Solo Artist: Kim Jae Joong
Female Solo Artist: Jisoo
Rising Star Male Idol: ARrC
Actor: Park Bo Gum
Actress: IU
eSports Gamer: Faker
Korean Game: In the SEOM with BTS
ALSO READ: Global OTT Awards 2025 Full Winners List: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Bai Jinting for The First Frost and more