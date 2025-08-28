When Ranveer Singh revealed what he does to make wife Deepika Padukone flaunt her ‘angelic’ smile in front of paps

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The couple have always been favorites of paparazzi. Their attire and poses might change, but the one thing that remains constant is the actress’s smile after the actor whispers in her ear. In one of the old episodes of Koffee With Karan, the two had revealed the backstory and what the Gully Boy star tells her.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reveal the mystery behind their pose

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar had asked Deepika Padukone what Ranveer Singh whispers that makes her laugh while posing for the shutterbugs. Explaining the back story, the Tamasha actress revealed that when she poses for the paps, she often does not understand what they are saying.

That is when she turns to her husband for help so that she can maintain her composure and smile. When KJo posed the same question to Ranveer, he said, "I just want her to flash her smile, not just in front of the paparazzi, but in life. I will say things to her just to see this smile of hers, this angelic smile. So yeah, the pap should thank me."

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the work front, Deepika was signed as a lead actress in Spirit. However, she reportedly parted ways due to creative and logistical differences, while also demanding an 8-hour shift at work. She will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's highly-awaited film, King, alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Advertisement

Apart from this, she also has Atlee’s AA22 X A6 alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The official announcement video has already created major hype among fans.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar. The first look teaser of the film has already created a lot of hype, and fans are loving to see him in a new avatar. Apart from this, he also has Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited Don 3.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Box Office Preview: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor film run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day