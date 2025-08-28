Did Travis Kelce Pop the Big Question to Taylor Swift in Missouri Two Weeks Ago? Here’s What NFL Star’s Father Said

Taylor Swift is all set to be Travis Kelce’s bride. The musician announced her engagement with the NFL star on Tuesday by sharing adorable snaps of the two on social media. While the fans of the duo rejoiced over the news, the Kansas City Chiefs player’s father, Ed Kelce, revealed that his son had already popped the big question to the Bad Karma crooner two weeks ago in Missouri.

While in an interview with News 5, Ed Kelce revealed that the dreamy garden proposal was big, grand and a special gesture that was planned by the NFL star.

Ed Kelce’s proposal advice for Travis Kelce

Amid revealing the details about Travis and Taylor’s proposal, Ed Kelce also shared what advice he presented to his son before the latter went on to ask the musician to marry him. While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, the father of two claimed, "Travis actually did the proposal maybe two weeks ago, not quite two weeks ago."

Ed added, "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

Travis’ father further explained, "And I told him repeatedly, you could do it on the side of the road; do it any place that makes it a special event...when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Moreover, not just Ed, even Scott Swift had similar advice for Travis.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelce went on to add, "He got her out there; they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine.' They got out there, and that's when he asked her and it was beautiful.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had been dating for a couple of years before the Kansas City Chiefs star went on to propose marriage to the musician, and she said yes. The duo met following one of Swift’s Eras tour concerts, and the sparks flew between them.

