MONSTA X’s Joohoney, Minhyuk recall military friendship with RM, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook: ‘Seemed so imposing…’

BTS has ended their military era, with six members wrapping up active duty and SUGA completing his alternative public service. Meanwhile, MONSTA X’s 5 members have returned from their mandatory service, with the youngest I.M expected to kickstart his own soon. Now Jooheon and Minhyuk are sharing how their time together in the military came to be while appearing on a YouTube variety show hosted by Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk.

MONSTA X and BTS friendship shines in the military

Recalling how his photos with the Bangtan leader came to be, the younger one revealed, "BTS' RM was in the military band, and I was an assistant instructor. We met through a hip-hop club in high school, but we lost contact. Then, in the military, RM suddenly asked for my number and said, 'Is Jooheon there by any chance? I gave him my number, and we met at a beef restaurant." When asked who paid for the meal, Joohoney recalled, " I think RM bought it back then," and added, "Thank you, Mr. RM."

Meanwhile, Minhyuk, who enlisted separately, shared, “When I was at the 5th Division training center, the 5th Division Drill instructor was Jin. At that time, he had 2 or 3 stripes, I think (Private First Class or Corporal). He seemed so imposing!”

Super Junior’s Donghae said, “Of course! You can't help but feel jealous”. Meanwhile, the younger star also recalled how he ended up crossing paths with Jimin and Jungkook, who had enlisted in the 5th division as ‘buddy soldiers’. As he was serving in the military band, after they completed boot camp, he went there to congratulate the two who were trainees. At that time, in the 5th regiment, Jungkook and Jimin were there, and that's where they talked. Eunhyuk remarked that the two teams shared a lot of common ground.

The two teams debuted in the K-pop industry within a span of a couple of years, having interacted backstage with known friendships between J-Hope and Hyungwon, who used to dance together, as well as RM and Jooheon, who belonged to the same hip-hop team, and SUGA with Kihyun who are said to have known each other before their debuts.

