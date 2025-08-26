Newswrap, August 26: Salman Khan completes 37 years in film industry, War 2 and Coolie gross over Rs 800 crore worldwide

From Salman Khan completing 27 years in the film industry to Shah Rukh Khan's first home going under redevelopment, here's all that made headlines today.

Is Ravi Mohan joining Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU with Benz?

According to the ongoing social media buzz, Ravi Mohan has joined Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe, LCU. Reportedly, he will be playing a role with equal weightage to that of Raghava Lawrence’s character in Benz.

Advertisement

READ FULL STORY: Is Ravi Mohan joining Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU with Raghava Lawrence’s Benz? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan's first home goes under redevelopment

Situated in the Shree Amrit Society (Mumbai), the first home of Shah Rukh Khan is now going under redevelopment. The apartment will be upgraded to become a 4 BHK sea-facing space where the star is said to have lived for 10 years before moving to Mannat in 2001.

READ FULL STORY: Flat no 702: Shah Rukh Khan’s first house in Mumbai goes under redevelopment, to get 2,800 sq ft sea-facing apartment

Salman Khan completes 37 years in film industry

Megastar Salman Khan has completed 37 years in the film industry. The actor marked his screen debut with a supporting role in the 1988 movie, Biwi Ho To Aisi. He later debuted as a leading man with the Sooraj Barjatya-directed movie Maine Pyaar Kiya. He was last seen in Sikandar and is now gearing up for the production of Battle of Galwan.

Advertisement

War 2 and Coolie collectively cross Rs 800 crore mark at worldwide box office

War 2 and Coolie have collectively stormed past the Rs 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office. While Hrithik Roshan starrer fetched over Rs 339 crore in 12 days, the Rajinikanth starrer grossed around Rs 463.50 crore. Interestingly, both movies were earlier considered as strong contenders to clock the Rs 1000 crore mark, separately.

READ FULL STORY: War 2 vs Coolie Worldwide Box Office 2nd Monday: Rajinikanth's actioner maintains big margin over Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film, collectively crosses Rs 800 crore mark

Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on comparison between Param Sundari and Chennai Express

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor said, “It’s a hit movie, and it is an iconic movie. But Deepika played a Tamilian in the film, which if you think about it is a generalisation happening from the people who are comparing the two films.” She added, “I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It’s a different milieu altogether, and it’s not like that this is a repetitive thing at all.”

Advertisement

READ FULL STORY: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on Param Sundari's comparisons with SRK-Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express: 'Our characters are from...'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

After two years of dating, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gets engaged following a romantic garden proposal. The announcement included close-up photos of Swift’s diamond ring and a playful caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

READ FULL STORY: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement After 2 Years of Dating: 'English Teacher and Gym Teacher Are Getting Married'

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Malayali influencer slams Janhvi Kapoor's poor diction in Param Sundari: 'Why couldn’t makers spend a fraction of that money on hiring...'