Marathi blockbuster Dasavatar eyes Indian cinema history with Malayalam release, Max Marketing backs project

Dashavatar is coming to the theaters once again, but with a twist. Varun Gupta’s Max Marketing is gearing up to present Dashavatar, one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of 2025, in Malayalam. It is the first time ever in cinema history that a Marathi film is being released in Malayalam, hopefully marking the start of many more such projects in the future.

The original film was directed by Subodh Khanolkar and produced by Sujay Hande of Ocean Films, and was released on September 12, leading to a widely positive response. Meanwhile, the main character is played by veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, alongside Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon, Abhinay Berde, and Priyadarshini Indalkar, in crucial roles.

Varun Gupta shares why he chose to introduce this particular film for introducing to Malayalam audiences, “I’ve had the good fortune of working across various film industries in India. What I’ve realised is that Malayalam audiences are among the few who don’t go to theatres solely based on star power — they watch films for their context and quality. In most other industries, including Hindi, it’s the stars who grab attention.”

Expressing his fondness for the film Dasavatar, he adds, “When I watched the film, I was spellbound by its visuals and emotions. I truly believe such a film cannot be confined by language — its emotions are universal and deeply relatable. I have a strong feeling that the Malayalam audience will connect with it. We often see national films being dubbed into multiple languages, but I believe regional cinema also has that calibre and deserves to travel beyond boundaries.”

About Dashavatar

The suspense thriller film is set in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, where a veteran Dashavtari performer, Babuli Mestri, tries to preserve the art form despite his old age. Gaining the infamous nickname of a ‘half mad’ man, he is convinced by his kin to retire, and his last performance becomes the central plot of the story, as it transforms into much more.

