Who are Rinku Singh’s parents? All about Khanchand Singh and Bina Devi who shaped the cricketer’s life

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has become one of the most inspiring stories in Indian cricket. Known for his powerful middle-order batting and calm attitude under pressure, Rinku has often spoken about how his parents, Khanchand Singh and Bina Devi, played a vital role in shaping his career despite their modest background.

Rinku Singh’s father: Khanchand Singh worked as a gas cylinder delivery man

Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, worked as a gas cylinder delivery man in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The family lived for many years in a small two-room quarter inside the gas company premises. Despite facing financial struggles, Khanchand always ensured that his children received basic education and support.

In one of his early interviews, Rinku recalled how his father once scolded him for skipping studies to play cricket. “I told him cricket will change my life,” Rinku shared. That decision indeed changed everything for the family.

A major turning point came when Rinku won a bike in a local cricket tournament. He gifted it to his father to help him deliver cylinders more easily as per ICECRIC.News. That gesture moved Khanchand deeply and made him one of Rinku’s strongest supporters.

In 2025, a video of Khanchand Singh went viral on social media. The video showed him riding a Kawasaki Ninja 400 sports bike, worth over Rs 5 lakh, which Rinku had gifted to the gas agency as a token of love and appreciation. Fans were touched by the gesture and praised the bond between father and son.

Rinku Singh’s mother: Bina Devi is his silent strength

Rinku Singh’s mother, Bina Devi, is a homemaker who has been a constant source of strength for the cricketer. She supported the family through difficult times, managing household expenses when money was scarce. Rinku often credits her prayers and belief for keeping him focused on his dream.

The family’s life changed after Rinku’s success in the Indian Premier League with the Kolkata Knight Riders and his debut for Team India in 2023. In 2024, he bought a Rs 3.5 crore bungalow named Veena Palace after his mother.

Rinku Singh is the third among five siblings, elder brothers Sonu and Mukul, younger brothers Jeetu and Sheelu, and his sister Neha Singh. The family remains close-knit despite Rinku’s fame. After India’s 2025 T20 Asia Cup win, Rinku gifted his sister Neha a red Vida VX2 Plus electric scooter worth Rs 1 lakh to thank her for her support.

Rinku Singh’s journey from a small house in Aligarh to the Indian cricket team continues to inspire millions. His parents, Khanchand Singh and Bina Devi, remain the foundation of his success story, a story of hard work, humility, and gratitude.

