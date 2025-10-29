5 thrilling mystery movies similar to The Buckingham Murders on Netflix

If The Buckingham Murders left you craving more suspense and twists, Netflix has you covered. The platform offers several other excellent Hindi mystery thrillers guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Ranging from uncovering dark family secrets to intense psychological investigations, these five films are a perfect binge for any fan of crime and mystery.

Raat Akeli Hai

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi Director: Honey Trehan

Honey Trehan Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Release date: 31 July 2020

Raat Akeli Hai is a dark murder mystery set in a small town. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a determined police officer investigating the murder of a wealthy man on his wedding night. All family members are suspects, making the case complex. Radhika Apte portrays the enigmatic young bride, adding emotional depth and intrigue. The film explores themes of family corruption and patriarchal control, while the detective navigates lies and hidden motives to uncover the truth.

Badla

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Release date: 8 March 2019

Badla follows businesswoman Naina Sethi, accused of her lover’s murder. Taapsee Pannu plays Naina, while Amitabh Bachchan stars as her sharp lawyer, Badal Gupta. The film centers on a tense, two-hour conversation where conflicting versions of events are laid bare. Adapted from the Spanish hit The Invisible Guest, this movie delivers a gripping investigation packed with multiple twists and a shocking climax that keeps the audience in suspense until the final moment.

Talaash

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery

Psychological Thriller, Mystery Release date: 30 November 2012

In Talaash, Aamir Khan plays a police officer haunted by his son’s death while investigating a high-profile car accident. He encounters Rosie, a mysterious woman with secrets tied to the case. The film blends criminal investigation with personal grief, exploring guilt, loss, and supernatural elements. The story gradually builds to a shocking and emotional conclusion, making it one of the most compelling psychological thrillers on Netflix.

The Girl on the Train

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary

Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Ribhu Dasgupta Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Release date: February 26 2021

Based on Paula Hawkins’ novel, The Girl on the Train follows Mira Kapoor, an alcoholic divorcee in London. Her life turns chaotic when she becomes obsessed with a woman she watches from her train, and the woman goes missing. Due to her memory gaps caused by drinking, Mira becomes a suspect in the investigation. The film combines suspense, memory loss, and shocking revelations to keep viewers engaged throughout.

Murder Mubarak

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma

Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Release date: 15 March 2024

Murder Mubarak is based on the novel Club You To Death. A gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, and ACP Bhavani Singh, a quirky detective, investigates. The film unravels the secrets of the club’s wealthy members, revealing hidden motives and eccentric personalities. With a strong ensemble cast, the movie mixes humor and suspense, offering a fresh take on the Indian mystery thriller genre.

