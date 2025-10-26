EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan wraps Naagzilla poster photoshoot, set to roll on floors from November 1

Kartik Aaryan has a good lineup of movies in 2025-26. The actor, last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is set to play a shape-shifting serpent in Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s upcoming creature comedy-drama, Naagzilla: Naag lok ka pehla kaand. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kartik has wrapped up the poster shoot of the film today, and the shooting is set to go on floors from November 1.

Officially announced in April 2025, the movie is scheduled to hit the screens on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Independence Day weekend and Naag Panchami. As per the announcement glimpse, Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Ichadaari Naag in the movie. And now, we have learned an exciting update on the same.

Kartik Aaryan did a photoshoot today in a Mumbai studio, marking the beginning of his creature-comedy. A source close to the development revealed that Naagzilla is scheduled to roll on the floors from November 1st onwards. The Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety actor is super excited to don a never-before-seen avatar for Naagzilla.

The movie will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who previously entertained audiences with his witty humor and directorial skills in the Fukrey franchise. Naagzilla will be Lamba's first film out of the Fukrey franchise as a director. Interestingly, the Kartik Aaryan film also has franchise potential, depending on the reception of the first film.

Mahavir Jain and Karan Johar are bankrolling Naagzilla under their respective home productions, Mahavir Jain Films and Dharma Productions. Naagzilla will mark their maiden collaboration, which is expected to continue for multiple films. While the casting details of Naagzilla have been kept under wraps, reports suggest that Ravi Kishan has joined the cast. We are still awaiting an official confirmation on the same.

Naagzilla will be Kartik Aaryan's second film with Karan Johar, after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. They were previously collaborating on Dostana 2; however, it didn't work out.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan's immediate next release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. The actor also has a musical romantic drama, co-starring Sreeleela with Anurag Basu in the pipeline, which is currently in production. Furthermore, he is teaming up with Chak De India director Shimit Amin and Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan for two exciting projects.

