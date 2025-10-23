Who is Sahiba Bali? Meet the woman rumored to be Washington Sundar's girlfriend

Washington Sundar is an Indian cricketer who often gains spotlight during the IPL season, but this time, the cricket personality has hit the headlines owing to his personal life. Although he keeps a low profile when it comes to his personal life, he has been linked with Sahiba Bali, and netizens consider her his girlfriend. Time and again, there have been several rumours about them. So here's everything about Sahiba Bali that you should know.

Who is Sahiba Bali?

By profession, Sahiba Bali is a sports presenter who works with the Star Sports network. She is also an actor and has appeared in a few projects. Be it Laila Majnu, Bard of Blood, or Dear Maya, her performance is still remembered by the audience.

It was in 2025 when the rumours about her dating Washington Sundar emerged on social media. According to a viral video, they were seen on a coffee date in Dubai during the Champions Trophy ahead of the India versus Australia semi-final match.

Sahiba is also recognised as a social media creator and has even worked as a brand manager for Zomato in the past. In 2024, she was linked with stand-up comedian Samay Raina. However, none of them reacted to the speculations and kept mum.

The 30-year-old holds a master's degree in marketing, which she earned from Durham University business school. For her graduation degree, Sahiba got enrolled in the University of Delhi and studied economics.

Washington Sundar also linked with Varshini Sounderajan

While netizens are already speculating that Washington Sundar and Sahiba Bali aren't just friends, the former is now being associated with Telugu actress Varshini Sounderajan. During IPL 2025, various Telugu publications and news outlets linked him with Varshini, and since then, the rumours have started.

Adding fuel to the fire was an alleged interaction between them, and soon the actress was spotted in the stadium whenever the Gujarat Titans were on the field. However, as of now, none of them has reacted to the rumors.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana Announce 2nd Pregnancy: Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Samantha and Trisha shower love