Dear X stars Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon laugh off dating rumors, director offers more photos as ‘proof’

The Dear X cast members seem to have a great dynamic. After rumors of a romantic relationship between actors Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon surfaced on the internet, it appeared that the K-drama would suffer repercussions. However, the stars recently revealed their initial reactions after reading the news. The two seemingly joked about it, not letting the rumors affect their friendship. Speaking about it at a press conference on October 30, the Dear X director Lee Eung Bok even teased them about having more photos of the two actors. Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae, who could not join them on the trip back then, seemed just as curious as the rest of the world to know the truth.

Dear X stars react to Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon’s dating rumors

According to a report from Newsis, Kim Yoo Jung shared how she felt after reading about it, “At that time, we had just finished the Busan promotion schedule and everyone was scattered. We got on a call immediately after the news broke, so the moment we started talking, we ended up laughing over it for about 3 minutes.” The actress spoke about making a jest of the situation with the director, and thanks to the attention, hoped the drama would do well.

Kim Do Hoon added that they really laughed a lot. Meanwhile, Lee Eung Bok, finding the situation hilarious, was willing to maximize the fun, “I’m willing to provide a few more photos [as proof]. I secured them last time.”

Male lead, Kim Young Dae, who had been quiet during the interaction, responded, “Honestly, I didn’t know anything. I had no idea. And to be honest, this is a bit of TMI; I couldn’t go with them. I really didn’t know what was going on, or whether it was real or not. I even called to ask them seriously, ‘Are you really dating?’ But they said it wasn’t true.”

Previously, Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon were embroiled in dating rumors back in May of this year after photos of the two traveling in Vietnam were posted on an online community. Both their agencies swiftly denied the same and added, "It wasn't just the two of them. It was a production retreat with people who had free time after filming Dear X."

ALSO READ: 13 K-drama releases to check out in November 2025: From Dynamite Kiss to The Manipulated and Dear X