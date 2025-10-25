Jailer 2: What to expect from Rajinikanth starrer’s sequel with Vidya Balan playing a pivotal role?

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his next release, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. As the sequel is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, it appears that the movie will serve as a direct continuation of the first installment, with Vidya Balan playing a pivotal role.

Is Jailer 2 set to be a direct sequel with Vidya Balan in a key role?

According to ongoing reports on social media, Jailer 2 will be a direct sequel focusing on the aftermath of the events from the first film. The movie is expected to follow Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as he takes on a new idol-smuggling underworld syndicate. It will also explore the changing dynamics within the protagonist's family life after his son's death.

Moreover, a new report by HT City revealed that Vidya Balan has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film, marking her first full-fledged acting role in Tamil cinema after a brief appearance in Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai.

A source reportedly stated that Vidya would portray Mithun Chakraborty's eldest daughter in the movie. The source added that the Fauzi actor would play the main antagonist and would be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. It was further mentioned that the film is currently being shot in Chennai and is expected to move into post-production by January.

However, an official confirmation from the actress and the production team is yet to be made.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film serves as a sequel to Jailer (2023), which was a massive box-office blockbuster.

The sequel will reportedly feature Muthuvel Pandian facing even greater threats than in the first installment, promising intense action and bloodshed. While further details are awaited, the film is likely to release on June 12, 2026, with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal expected to make cameo appearances.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth last appeared in a leading role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Coolie. The action drama featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and others in key roles, along with a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan.

Looking ahead, after wrapping up Jailer 2, the superstar is likely to collaborate with director Sundar C for a quick project before teaming up with Kamal Haasan for another major venture.

ALSO READ: Idli Kadai OTT Release: When and where to watch Dhanush, Arun Vijay’s drama film online