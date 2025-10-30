Pinkvilla Recommendations: 5 must-watch South horror films on OTT for Halloween 2025

The day to scare and be scared is finally here! As Halloween comes around once again this year, let's take a look at some spooky and spine-chilling South Indian horror movies you can stream on OTT.

5 South Horror films to watch on OTT for Halloween

1. Bramayugam (2024)

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R. Achari

Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R. Achari Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Folklore Horror Drama

Folklore Horror Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Where to watch: SonyLIV

Bramayugam, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most haunting horror films made in recent times. The film tells the story of Thevan, a paanan (travelling folk singer) who flees from the Portuguese army in 17th-century Malabar to avoid being captured and sold into the slave trade.

As Thevan and his companion Koran escape through the wilderness, they encounter a Yakshi (a malevolent female spirit) who seduces and kills Koran. Terrified for his own life, Thevan finds refuge in an ancestral mansion (mana) owned by Kodumon Potti.

Potti's seemingly kind nature allows Thevan to stay in the mansion, offering him food and shelter. However, Thevan soon realizes that his host is not who he appears to be. Whether the singer survives or succumbs to the darkness forms the gripping core of Bramayugam.

2. Yavarum Nalam (2009)

Cast: R. Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedekar, Sanjaiah Bokaria, Ameetha Ranjan, Saranya Ponvannan, Dhritiman Chatterjee

R. Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedekar, Sanjaiah Bokaria, Ameetha Ranjan, Saranya Ponvannan, Dhritiman Chatterjee Director: Vikram Kumar

Vikram Kumar Language: Tamil-Hindi

Tamil-Hindi Genre: Horror Mystery

Horror Mystery Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Yavarum Nalam (13B: Fear Has a New Address in Hindi) is a horror thriller directed by 24 fame Vikram Kumar. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi, the movie stars R. Madhavan as Manohar, or Mano, who moves into apartment 13B with his family.

Soon after moving in, the family begins to experience a series of strange events, which Mano initially dismisses as coincidences. However, they start watching a TV show called Yavarum Nalam every day at 1 PM -and shockingly, the show begins to mirror everything happening in their real lives, even predicting horrifying events yet to come.

As Mano digs deeper, he uncovers the chilling history of the apartment and the gruesome truths that threaten his family.

Interestingly, many fans speculate that Vikram Kumar's web series Dhootha, starring Naga Chaitanya, is set in the same universe-or possibly serves as a standalone sequel due to its thematic similarities.

3. Arundhati (2009)

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Sayaji Shinde, Manorama, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Arjan Bajwa, Subhashini

Anushka Shetty, Sayaji Shinde, Manorama, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Arjan Bajwa, Subhashini Director: Kodi Ramakrishna

Kodi Ramakrishna Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Fantasy Horror

Fantasy Horror Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes

2 hours and 11 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Arundhati, starring Anushka Shetty, is a fantasy-horror classic, often mentioned to have been essential in catapulting the actress' stardom to new heights in Telugu cinema.

The story follows Arundhati, a young woman engaged to Rahul, who returns to her hometown only to encounter mysterious and terrifying events. As tragedies strike her family, she learns that she is the great-granddaughter of Arundhati Sr., the Queen of Gadwal.

Her ancestor once clashed with a powerful Aghora, whose spirit, after being entombed for centuries, has awakened to seek vengeance. The film traces how Arundhati embraces her destiny and confronts the evil force tied to her family's dark past.

4. Shhh! (1993)

Cast: Kumar Govind, Kashinath, Suresh Heblikar, Megha, K. Praveen Nayak, Goturi, Bank Janardhan, Vaijanath Biradar, Mimicry Dayanand, Upendra (cameo)

Kumar Govind, Kashinath, Suresh Heblikar, Megha, K. Praveen Nayak, Goturi, Bank Janardhan, Vaijanath Biradar, Mimicry Dayanand, Upendra (cameo) Director: Upendra

Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Shhh! is a Kannada-language horror thriller directed by Upendra, often credited with revolutionizing the horror genre in Kannada cinema.

The film follows a movie crew that travels to the eerie Onti Mane Estate, a place feared by locals. As they begin shooting their film, a series of strange and terrifying incidents unfold, revealing the presence of a vengeful demon among them.

Who is the demon? Why is it out for blood? And what is its true motive? Shhh! builds tension masterfully while keeping audiences guessing until the very end.

5. Nine (2019)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alok Krishna, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj, Amalda Liz, Uday Chandra, Tony Luke, Rahul Madhav

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alok Krishna, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj, Amalda Liz, Uday Chandra, Tony Luke, Rahul Madhav Director: Jenuse Mohamed

Jenuse Mohamed Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Sci-fi Horror

Sci-fi Horror Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

2 hours and 29 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Nine (or simply 9) is a sci-fi horror film that follows Dr. Albert Lewis (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a widowed astrophysicist living in Kerala with his 8-year-old son, Adam. After losing his wife during childbirth, Albert becomes emotionally distant from his son, while his late wife's brother believes the child is cursed.

When a comet is predicted to pass close to Earth-causing all electronic devices to stop working for nine days-Albert travels to the Himalayas with Adam to study the phenomenon. Their isolation takes a dark turn when a mysterious woman named Ava appears.

Though Adam senses something sinister about her, Albert dismisses his fears. Soon, inexplicable and terrifying events begin to unfold, transforming Nine into a psychological and supernatural rollercoaster.

Now that you've got the list, what are you waiting for? Grab your loved ones, dim the lights, and make this Halloween unforgettable with one of these chilling South Indian horror films!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s Engagement: Ram Charan, Upasana, Varun Tej and other family members to attend