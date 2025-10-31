Thamma Box Office 2nd Thursday: Ayushmann Khurrana's film collects Rs. 3 crore, nets Rs. 102 crore in 10 days

Thamma is looking to collect around Rs. 3 crore today on its second Thursday. The latest offering of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe stormed past the Rs. 100 crore mark and took its theatrical cume to Rs. 102.65 crore in 10 days. The Buy-One-Get-One offer was activated on Wednesday, which continued even today and is likely to fuel the business in the coming days.

The vampire comedy drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, surpassed the lifetime collections of MHCU's Munjya which scored over Rs. 101 crore net in 2024. It also emerged as the 5th film of Ayushmann Khurrana to enter the Rs. 100 crore club and his second back-to-back film to achieve this feat.

The movie should aim for a good jump in the coming weekend as there is no significant release, barring the re-release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic. A couple of other movies which are making their way to cinemas include Dil Se, Devdas, Om Shanti Om, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Main Hoon Na, Chennai Express, and Jawan. These movies are returning to the cinemas as part of the Shah Rukh Khan film festival, to celebrate the birthday week of King Khan.

The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial has a clean run until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 release on November 14, depending on how Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ performs at the box office. If it manages to capitalize on the long run, the movie will cross the lifetime earnings of Stree, which did Rs. 124 crore net back in 2018.

The numbers are fine for the cast and cost involved, but for the IP value involved and festival release, it needed to be better. Going by the current trends, it should wind its collections somewhere around Rs. 140 crore net in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 102.65 cr.

