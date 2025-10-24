EXCLUSIVE: After Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Harshvardhan Rane in talks for gangster film with Ekta Kapoor

Harshvardhan Rane’s recent Diwali release Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, is performing well at the box office. Amidst its success, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor is now in talks for a gangster film with producer Ekta Kapoor, and is set against the glitzy backdrop of Dubai. Ekta Kapoor, known for her keen eye for talent and successful collaborations, has potentially considered him for it.

According to our sources, the script has high-octane action, crime drama, and intense character arcs, and Ekta thinks Harshvardhan Rane fits the bill. However, they are still in talks. "They’re still figuring out on a lot of things about the film, but it’s definitely a gangster saga with a contemporary edge. Audiences know Rane for intense love stories, and a film like this would position him in a completely different genre, giving him a fresh and edgy image," the source reveals.

While everything is in its final stages, an insider suggests that Rane’s character will be layered, exploring the ruthless side of a gangster with a mix of emotional drama, which aligns with Ekta Kapoor’s signature storytelling style. If the project takes off, it could mark a significant step in Rane’s career, cementing his place among the new generation of actors willing to take bold choices. Now all eyes are on the official announcement!

We wonder if this will turn out to be Shootout 3 or Once Upon a Time in Mumbai 3, given its style and scale. Only time will tell!

Meanwhile, Ekta has Ragini MMS 3 with Tamannaah Bhatia, and is working on multiple other films, which includes a mytho-thriller helmed by Anil Rahi Barve.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to begin 15-day schedule of Welcome To The Jungle in November; Film to release in Mid 2026