Dude Box Office Collections: Pradeep starrer Tops 100cr Worldwide, though Slows Down Post Holidays

Tamil film Dude had a so-so second weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 10 crore approx. The drop from the first weekend was close to 75 per cent, which itself was held back by the pre-Diwali effect. The bigger drop came in Telugu states, which dropped by 80 per cent, but even Tamil Nadu dipped steeply at 70 per cent.

The total box office gross stands at Rs. 76.50 crore approx in India. Combined with Rs. 27 crore (USD 3 million) approx from overseas markets, the worldwide gross cleared Rs. 100 crore, with Rs. 103.50 crore approx.

The Box Office Collections of Dude in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 66.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 76.75 cr.

The problem became quite apparent for the film on Wednesday itself when it dropped steeply coming out of the Diwali holidays. Then there was a further drop on Thursday, and eventually things didn’t pick up much during the weekend.

The film has grossed Rs. 51 crore approx in Tamil Nadu so far. On Tuesday, it seemed like the film could target the high 60s or even Rs. 70 crore, but now even reaching Rs. 60 crore is pretty much ruled out. Still, these are good numbers for the cast involved. The last two films of Pradeep were major HITs, riding on the WOM wave. The appreciation for this film isn’t there to the level of those two, though, thanks to good opening and holiday support, its box office numbers will be close to them, albeit lower.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dude in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 51.00 cr. APTS Rs. 16.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 76.75 cr.

