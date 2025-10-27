Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collections: Dhruv Vikram starrer Tops 50cr Worldwide after 2nd Weekend

Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan had a good second weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 10.75 crore approx. The drop from the first weekend was 20 per cent, but that’s a bit inflated by the release of the Telugu dubbed version this week. The original version, i.e. Tamil, dropped by 30 per cent.

The running total stands just short of Rs. 45 crore. Combined with Rs. 7 crore approx from overseas, the worldwide box office gross breached Rs. 50 crore mark, with Rs. 52 crore approx.

The Box Office Collections of Bison Kaalamaadan in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 34.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 44.75 cr.

The Tamil Nadu box office gross stands at nearly Rs. 40 crore, making nearly 90 per cent of the film’s business. Considering how well the film collected during the holiday period, a better trajectory was hoped for, but the drop on Thursday stalled things a bit. It should still get to Rs. 50 crore gross in the state, but it's not a sure thing anymore, and even if, it won’t be going much higher than Rs. 50 crore, which at one point seemed like Rs. 60 crore, was a possibility.

Nevertheless, the film is still a HIT, a first for Dhruv Vikram, who had his debut six years ago but didn’t have a theatrical release since then. The director Mari Selvaraj hit streak also continues, who has consistently delivered in his five films career thus far.

The Territorial Breakdown for Bison Kaalamaadan in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 39.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 1.25 cr. APTS Rs. 1.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 44.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Reaches 667 crore in India after a Solid 4th Weekend