13 K-dramas releases to check out in November 2025: From Dynamite Kiss to The Manipulated and Dear X

With the end of the year fast approaching, Korean dramas are casting their last spells to hoodwink their fans. From awaited thrillers to romance comedies and more, fun awaits K-drama fans this November. Check out the full list of confirmed and possible Korean shows dropping this upcoming month.

1. Last Summer

Lee Jae Wook embodies twin brothers, Baek Do Ha and Baek Do Yeong, who were separated after their parents’ divorce. Do Ha returns to South Korea every summer for 21 days, spending time with his brother and neighbor Song Ha Kyeong. Their childhood love-hate relationship turned into a full-blown one-sided crush for her, but an incident 2 years ago has brought their emotions to a standstill.

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Gun Woo, Kwon Ah Reum

Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Gun Woo, Kwon Ah Reum Director: Min Yeon Hong

Min Yeon Hong No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Life, Youth, Melodrama

Comedy, Romance, Life, Youth, Melodrama Release Date: November 1, 2025

November 1, 2025 Where to watch: KBS2, Netflix, Wavve, Viki

2. Nice To Not Meet You

Im Hyun Joon, a popular actor best known for his detective roles, who dreams of capturing the world of melodramas. He comes across a skilled political journalist who is banished to the entertainment department after being unfairly involved in a corruption scandal. Love blossoms as they cross paths more times than they’d like and try to overcome their stereotypes.

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hoon, Seo Ji Hye

Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hoon, Seo Ji Hye Director: Kim Ga Ram

Kim Ga Ram No. of episodes: 16

16 Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025 Where to watch: tvN, Prime Video, TVING, Wavve

3. The Manipulated

An ordinary office goer’s life goes for a toss as he ends up behind bars after being unknowingly accused in a horrific crime. While imprisoned, he learns that a man orchestrated his downfall, and much to his surprise, that’s not where the villain intends to stop. Thus begins a cat-and-mouse chase for revenge.

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Do Kyung Soo, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Jong Soo, Jo Yoon Su

Ji Chang Wook, Do Kyung Soo, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Jong Soo, Jo Yoon Su Director: Kim Tae Seong

Kim Tae Seong No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime

Action, Thriller, Crime Release Date: November 5, 2025

November 5, 2025 Where to watch: Disney+

4. Dear X

A top actress is not all she seems. Baek Ah Jin carries secrets of her past deep within her soul and turns into an emotionless, mean woman who reads others’ hearts and plans out her defense. She uses manipulation to achieve her goals

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Yul Eum, Hwang In Yeop

Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Yul Eum, Hwang In Yeop Director: Lee Eung Bok, Park So Hyun

Lee Eung Bok, Park So Hyun No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Thriller, Psychological, Melodrama

Thriller, Psychological, Melodrama Release Date: November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 Where to watch: TVING, HBO, Viki

5. Moon River

A crown prince and a merchant end up swapping their souls after an unexpected turn of events. As he tries to escape his fate after losing his crown princess, and she tries to recall her life, they cross paths, and her uncanny resemblance to his lady love makes them wary of each other, and a strange chaos ensues.

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo Director: Lee Dong Hyeon

Lee Dong Hyeon No. of episodes: 14

14 Genre: Historical drama (Sageuk), Fantasy, Romance, Comedy

Historical drama (Sageuk), Fantasy, Romance, Comedy Release Date: November 7, 2025

November 7, 2025 Where to watch: MBC, Viki, Wavve, TVING

6. As You Stood By

Eun Su and Hu Sui carry deep scars from their horrifying pasts as adulthood takes shape in their lives. They must kill to survive or get killed in the process. As they devise a plan to take down one of their husbands, a man learns about their intentions and offers support, only to backstab, altering their life forever.

Cast: Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Moo Saeng

Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Moo Saeng Director: Lee Jeong Rim

Lee Jeong Rim No. of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Psychological, Crime

Thriller, Mystery, Psychological, Crime Release Date: November 7, 2025

November 7, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

7. No Next Life

Three friends, all 41 years old, are exhausted with their monotonous lives and with to make it more fulfilling by changing things around. While on the outside their paths may seem full of flowers, they struggle with personal troubles that make them want to achieve something better, away from their families and work.

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, Han Ji Hye, Yoon Bak

Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, Han Ji Hye, Yoon Bak Director: Shin Woo Cheol, Seong Do Joon

Shin Woo Cheol, Seong Do Joon No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Life, Drama

Comedy, Life, Drama Release Date: November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025 Where to watch: TV Chosun, Netflix, Kocowa

8. Dynamite Kiss

A woman poses to be married and have a kid in order to land a job. A skilled team leader finds himself in a predicament after one of the members of his team suddenly kisses him, despite having a family of her own. As she vies for a permanent position in the company, while harboring feelings for a team leader at the company, chaos unfurls.

Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Jang Ki Yong

Ahn Eun Jin, Jang Ki Yong Director: Kim Jae Hyun

Kim Jae Hyun No. of episodes: 14

14 Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Date: November 12, 2025

November 12, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix, SBS

9. Heroes Next Door

A set of reserve special forces personnel, skilled in various tasks, ends up having to become the protectors of their neighborhood. In real life, they’re normal people, running businesses and going to jobs, trying to survive from paycheck to paycheck, but their hard work is hidden and only surfaces in times of need to save their families.

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim Ji Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, Lee Jung Ha

Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim Ji Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, Lee Jung Ha Director: Jo Woong

Jo Woong No. of episodes: 10

10 Genre: Action, Comedy, Mystery, Drama

Action, Comedy, Mystery, Drama Release Date: November 17, 2025

November 17, 2025 Where to watch: ENA, Coupang Play

10. Taxi Driver 3

Rainbow Transport and taxi driver Kim Do Gi return for another spin around the block as more victims demand their assistance. With an evolving cast and new stories yet to be told about how they take revenge, the famed show renews for a third edition.

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yoo Ram

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yoo Ram Director: Kang Bo Seung

Kang Bo Seung No. of episodes: 16

16 Genre: Action, Thriller, Mystery, Crime

Action, Thriller, Mystery, Crime Release Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Where to watch: SBS, Viki

11. Can This Love Be Translated

A talented multilingual interpreter and an acting superstar cross paths during a project and exchange their contrasting opinions on love. Being her personal translator, they interact continuously and misunderstandings grow, but over time, they lean on each other and develop stronger feelings.

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung, Fukushi Sota, Lee Yi Dam, Choi Woo Sung, Hyunri

Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung, Fukushi Sota, Lee Yi Dam, Choi Woo Sung, Hyunri Director: Yoo Young Eun

Yoo Young Eun No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Date: TBD

TBD Where to watch: Netflix

12. The Future of the Future

Kong Mi Rae is a lovely young girl who loves carelessly but fiercely. With a strong mind and determination to find the right one for her, she tries hard to get over her failed first love and begins to discover herself.

Cast: Nana, Kim Dong Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, Cha Kyeong Eun

Nana, Kim Dong Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, Cha Kyeong Eun No. of episodes: 6

6 Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Date: TBD

TBD Where to watch: TBD

13. The Price of Confession

A content art teacher gets accused of orchestrating her beloved husband’s murder. While in prison, she comes across an infamous inmate nicknamed ‘Witch’. With their dangerous pasts, they make a deal while she tries to clear her name with the help of her lawyer and a prosecutor who seeks the truth.

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Sun Kyu, Choi Young Joon, Nam Da Reum

Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Sun Kyu, Choi Young Joon, Nam Da Reum Director: Lee Jeong Hyo

Lee Jeong Hyo No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Crime

Thriller, Mystery, Crime Release Date: TBD (End of November or first week of December)

TBD (End of November or first week of December) Where to watch: Netflix

