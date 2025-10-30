Accusations of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's mistreatment of co-actor resurface amid James Bond rumors: ‘Hated them’

The bets are on for the next face of the famed Daniel Craig-led franchise of James Bond. While initially it was believed that Anthony Boyle, Callum Turner, Leo Suter, Harris Dickinson, Regé-Jean Page, or Idris Elba would portray the secret service agent, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has recently appeared as not just a frontrunner but almost a confirmation. While nothing has so far been announced, it appears that his role may already be in jeopardy after an over a decade-old rumor has found itself taking root on online communities. It stems from a 2012 post from a co-star accusing the actor of bullying them on the sets of a film, and the star’s personality has now ended up under scrutiny.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's past experience with a Mexican actress causes trouble before a potential James Bond casting

Sandra Echeverría previously called out Taylor Kitsch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for their behavior during a car scene on the set of the film Savages. “We came in a truck (I was supposed to be kidnapped with the hands and the feet tied in the trunk). Well, they seemed to find it very funny between takes to start the truck really hard… For me to fly around and hit with the movement of the van.”

She further claimed that due to her hands and feet being tied, she could not control what happened to herself, and thus them revving up the truck was hard on her, hurt her, and angered her father, who was watching. She revealed how, later, the actor stepped in to offer his apology. “I decided not to say anything and hold on, but I hated them. Two proud celebrities were able to do that. A time later, at the premiere, Aaron came to apologize. At least he did seem to feel bad. Taylor couldn’t care less. Does that give you the power of Hollywood? I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, James Gunn recently started following Aaron Taylor-Johnson, which has further fueled rumors about him being the new James Bond.

