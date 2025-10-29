Scene of the Week: Behind Aditi Rao Hydari’s iconic swan walk in Heeramandi; The making of a viral moment

Today is Aditi Rao Hydari’s birthday, and we’re celebrating her with the scene from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In this early sequence, Aditi is introduced as Bibbojaan, performing for Nawab Wali, played by Fardeen Khan.

The highlight of the scene is her iconic ‘Gajagamini walk’ or ‘swan walk’ during the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao, which has gone viral on social media. Fans and influencers have recreated the movement, praising its grace, sensuality, and elegance.

Aditi credits director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the perfection of this walk. “Sanjay was deeply involved in every aspect of the choreography. He guided me on nuances like the waist movement, when to turn my head, and how the dupatta should fall to the beat,” Aditi told Connect Cine. She also acknowledged choreographer Kruti Mahesh, stating that while Kruti handled the dance steps, Sanjay’s meticulous attention made the walk stand out.

Here’s why Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajagamini walk went viral

The term ‘Gajagamini’ is Sanskrit for “one with the gait of an elephant,” symbolizing a regal, dignified, and powerful walk. On screen, the walk combines strength, grace, and femininity, representing the epitome of seduction. Social media users are lauding Aditi for the mesmerizing performance and the feminine beauty she brought to the scene.

The viral clip sparked discussions, with many appreciating the artistry while also talking about traditional Bollywood body standards and representation.

Aditi revealed that she was surprised by the overwhelming online response. She expressed gratitude for the attention her performance received and shared a personal note: her husband, actor Siddharth, was moved after watching the scene and even compared her character Bibbojaan to his in Rang De Basanti.

This ‘Gajagamini walk’ also pays homage to past Bollywood icons. Madhuri Dixit performed it in the 2000 film Gaja Gamini, directed by MF Hussain, and Madhubala showcased it in the classic Mughal-E-Azam in the song Mohe Panghat Pe. Aditi’s rendition in Heeramandi has been widely praised as a modern, elegant take on this classical movement, cementing her scene as a standout moment in the series.

