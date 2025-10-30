EXCLUSIVE: After Europe, Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2 team heads to Delhi for month-long shoot

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, recently began filming and has already become one of the most anticipated sequels in Bollywood.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the team has wrapped up their shoot in Europe and will soon head to Delhi for their next schedule.

EXCLUSIVE: Cocktail 2 team wraps up Europe shoot before Delhi schedule

According to a source, the team of Cocktail 2 has completed shooting across several European locations. After wrapping up the schedule, the cast and crew will be traveling back to India to continue filming in Delhi. The Delhi schedule is expected to last for about a month.

Earlier, the team was spotted filming in Sicily, Italy, where they were seen having some fun moments on set.

The spiritual sequel is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan. While plot details remain under wraps, the makers are reportedly eyeing a theatrical release in the latter half of 2026. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

More about Cocktail

For those unaware, Cocktail is a romantic comedy that was released in 2012. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, featured Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty as co-leads.

The first installment told a contemporary love triangle involving Gautam Kapoor, Veronica Melaney, and Meera Sahni, exploring the intersecting themes of romance and friendship. Directed by Homi Adajania himself, the film was based on a story written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali.

The movie was a massive box-office success and received widespread praise from critics upon its release.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film, a remake of the director's own Mumbai Police with an alternative climax, featured Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Looking ahead, the Kabir Singh actor will next appear in the action thriller O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Vikrant Massey, and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will soon be seen on screens on November 28, 2025, in Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Dhanush. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will appear in the lead role in the Telugu film The Girlfriend, slated for release on November 7, 2025.

