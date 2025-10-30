WATCH: Alia Bhatt’s quick vacation makeup routine; Hairflips, nude lips and easy steps

Alia Bhatt gave fans a peek into her easy and quick makeup routine while on vacation. The actress posted a video on her Instagram where she appeared relaxed and stylish in a laid-back dress with wet hair. The video, captioned “eyes, lips & hairflips,” invited fans to “Count the hairflips,” making it playful and interactive.

In the video, Alia started by crunching her hair to create soft curls. She kept flipping her hair throughout, and on-screen text counted every hairflip one by one. The fun video quickly grabbed attention as fans enjoyed the mix of her natural charm and simple makeup routine.

Alia’s quick makeup steps revealed

Alia Bhatt’s makeup routine was simple yet effective. She began by prepping her skin with toner, moisturizer, and serum. Following this, she added a small amount of blush to her cheeks for a fresh and natural glow. She then curled her eyelashes using an eyelash curler before applying black eyeliner and gently smudging it for a soft look.

Next, Alia picked a nude brown eyeshadow palette. She applied a light shade across her eyelids and added a slightly darker brown shade just below her eyes. The look was soft, natural, and perfect for a vacation-ready glow. She also contoured her face lightly, applying some product on her cheeks and forehead. A touch of mascara completed her eye makeup.

Here’s how Alia kept her lips natural

Alia moved on to her lips with a subtle approach. She started with a lip liner, adding just a hint of color. She then applied a nude lipstick shade and followed it with a matching liquid lipstick. She smudged it slightly to give her lips a natural, soft look. The final effect was a pretty nude lip that complemented her simple, relaxed vacation style perfectly.

Throughout the video, Alia’s signature hairflips added a playful vibe to her makeup routine. Fans quickly noticed and enjoyed the way the video counted each hairflip, making it fun and interactive. The combination of minimal makeup, nude shades, and effortless styling makes it a perfect inspiration for anyone looking for a quick makeup routine for vacations or casual outings.

