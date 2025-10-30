EXCLUSIVE Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s Engagement: Ram Charan, Upasana, Varun Tej and other family members to attend

Allu Arjun's brother and popular Telugu actor Allu Sirish is all set to begin a new chapter in his life, as he is preparing to marry his girlfriend, Nayanika, soon. We at Pinkvilla have exclusively learned that their engagement ceremony, scheduled to take place on October 31, 2025, will be a star-studded event with several celebrities in attendance.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s engagement ceremony

According to a close source, the Allu Sirish-Nayanika engagement ceremony will be a special family affair attended by Allu Arjun and his family, Chiranjeevi and his family, Ram Charan and Upasana, and new parents Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi. The source added that the entire family is looking forward to celebrating this beautiful new beginning together.

While the details of the venue and décor are being kept private, the source suggests that the engagement will blend tradition with understated elegance, reflecting the couple's personalities. The event will reportedly feature only close friends and family members from the Telugu film industry, making it one of the most anticipated family gatherings in recent times.

Known for keeping a low profile in his personal life, Allu Sirish took to social media in early October to announce his engagement. The actor shared an intriguing photograph of himself holding his girlfriend's hand in front of the Eiffel Tower, revealing their engagement date to the world. He announced on his late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary.

Similar to Sirish, his soon-to-be wife, Nayanika, also prefers to keep her personal life private, often staying away from the public eye.

While more details about her remain undisclosed, we had previously reported that Nayanika was born and brought up in Hyderabad and hails from an affluent family actively involved in various business ventures.

Sirish and Nayanika reportedly fell in love some time ago and are now all set to make it official with their engagement.

Allu Sirish’s work front

Allu Sirish was last seen in the lead role in the fantasy action film Buddy (2024). The film, which marked Sam Anton's directorial debut in Telugu cinema, was a remake of the Arya-starrer Tamil flick, Teddy.

