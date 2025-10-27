Vadh 2 Release Date: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s spiritual sequel movie to release on February 6, 2026

Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, has officially announced its release date. The spiritual sequel is slated to hit the silver screens on February 6, 2026.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s Vadh 2 to release on Feb 6, 2026

The makers of Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, officially announced the film's release date on October 27, 2025. The team also unveiled a powerful first look poster featuring the veteran actors.

Built on the essence of its predecessor, the movie explores complex emotions and moral dilemmas through new characters and a fresh storyline. The makers emphasized that, similar to the first installment, this film will also feature the same intensity, realism, and emotional depth, making it a standout in Indian cinema.

Check out the official post here:

Speaking about the movie, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu said that he was thrilled to announce the theatrical release of Vadh 2 on February 6, 2026. The filmmaker mentioned that the team had poured their hearts into crafting a story that was both gripping and thought-provoking, and expressed his gratitude to producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg for believing in the script.

Moreover, producer Luv Ranjan highlighted that the beauty of Vadh lay in the way it captured the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenged their conscience and courage. He emphasized that with Vadh 2, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu had taken that exploration several notches higher, delivering a compelling story that felt truly special.

Meanwhile, producer Ankur Garg mentioned that Vadh had been a journey unlike anything the team had undertaken before, a story that pushed them beyond their comfort zone into a grittier, more nuanced, and unconventional world of storytelling. He highlighted that the audience's love for the first film had been incredibly rewarding and reaffirmed their belief that taking creative risks could result in truly memorable cinema.

Garg further added that with Vadh 2, they had been able to explore this particular universe with even more detail, adding new layers, depth, and intensity while continuing to push their creative boundaries.

About Vadh

For those unaware, Vadh is a crime drama film that narrates the tale of Shambhunath Mishra, a retired teacher, and his wife Manju, who live in poverty. Their only son, Guddu, has settled in America and refuses to support them, despite their mortgaging the family home to fund his education abroad.

As Shambhunath struggles to repay his loan, he is often harassed by a local loan shark and gangster, Prajapati Pandey. During one such confrontation, the gangster threatens him and implies sinister intentions toward Naina, Shambhu's student, pushing the retired teacher to act on impulse and take his life.

What follows is the couple's desperate struggle to hide the crime and their battle to escape judicial punishment.

Apart from Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the movie also starred Saurabh Sachdeva, Manav Vij, Nadeem Khan, Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Sumit Gulati, Ananya Singh, and others in key roles.

