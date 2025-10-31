Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office 4th Week: Rishab Shetty's film records a rock-steady run, nets Rs. 198 crore in 29 days

Kantara: Chapter 1 collected an estimated Rs. 1.15 crore today on its fourth Thursday (Day 29) in Hindi. The Rishab Shetty starrer wrapped its fourth week by minting Rs. 16.80 crore, which is roughly a 38 per cent drop from the third week. The movie held well post Diwali after slowing down in the pre-Diwali days due to festivities. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 now stands at Rs. 198.05 crore net at the Hindi box office.

The Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth-led mythological epic saga is expected to continue its run for a couple of weeks before leaving cinemas in the Hindi belt. It is on the verge of entering the Rs. 200 crore club, which should be done by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 will emerge as the second-ever Kannada-origin dubbed Hindi movie to go over the Rs. 200 crore mark in the North Indian belt. Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 achieved this feat. The Rishab Shetty movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run at around Rs. 205-210 crore.

The movie may not have performed like other South Indian breakout sequels, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2. It still emerged as the third highest grossing movie in Hindi, surpassing War 2 and Housefull 5. The movie also grabbed the Super Hit verdict in the Hindi version.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 102.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 52.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 27.25 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 1.15 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 198.05 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

