Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised in Mumbai, family seeks Rs 15 lakh for Sepsis treatment

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Lord Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar’s 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Saibaba, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8, 2025. The 86-year-old actor is reportedly battling severe sepsis, a serious and potentially life-threatening infection that requires intensive medical care.

According to a report in Movie Talkies, Dalvi’s medical expenses have already crossed Rs 10 lakh, and doctors estimate that the overall cost of his treatment could reach Rs 15 lakh. His family has expressed concern over the rising medical costs and has appealed to both fans and the film fraternity for financial assistance to support his ongoing treatment.

Dalvi’s relatives have reportedly requested help, saying the actor’s health condition is critical and urgent care is needed.

Here’s why Sudhir Dalvi is cherished in Indian cinema

Sudhir Dalvi has had a long and celebrated career in Indian cinema and television. He is best known for playing Lord Sai Baba in Shirdi Ke Saibaba (1977), a performance that continues to be loved by audiences decades later. He also gained recognition for his role as Rishi Vashishtha in the TV series Ramayan (1987).

In addition to these iconic roles, Dalvi appeared in popular films like Junoon (1978) and Chandni (1989). He was last seen in the 2003 film Xcuse Me and the TV show Woh Huye Na Hamare in 2006. His work has left a lasting impact on Indian cinema, and fans remember him for his dedication and memorable performances.

With medical expenses continuing to rise, Sudhir Dalvi’s family is seeking help from fans and colleagues in the film industry. They have urged everyone to contribute in any way possible to help cover the estimated Rs 15 lakh treatment cost. This gesture is crucial to ensure that the veteran actor receives the necessary medical attention during this critical time.

Sudhir Dalvi’s contribution to Indian entertainment is significant, and his iconic roles, especially as Lord Sai Baba, continue to resonate with viewers. Support from fans and the industry can play a vital role in helping him through this challenging phase.

