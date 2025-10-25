Idli Kadai OTT Release: When and where to watch Dhanush, Arun Vijay’s drama film online

Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush in the lead role, was released on big screens on October 1, 2025. After completing its theatrical run, the movie is set to release on OTT soon. Read on to find out the streaming details.

When and where to watch Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming from October 29, 2025, just 28 days after its theatrical debut. The platform shared the official update via its social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, they wrote, "Anbaala thodanguna idli kadai anbaala dhaan mudiyum." (An idli shop started with love can only be run with love.)

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai tells the story of Murugan, a young man from a small town whose primary ambition is to rise above his humble beginnings and his family's beloved idli shop, run by his father.

Driven by ambition, Murugan leaves behind his family and their shop in the village to pursue a career in Madurai. Several years later, he is forced to return home after his father passes away, which also leaves his marriage arrangement with his boss Vishnuvardhan's daughter, Meera, in disarray.

Upon returning to his roots, Murugan inherits the family idli shop along with the challenges of running it. Using his experience from working in modern kitchens, he strives to take the family business forward while developing romantic feelings for Kayal.

However, things take a dark turn when Meera's judgmental and prejudiced brother becomes determined to destroy Murugan's business, seeking revenge for allegedly tarnishing his family's reputation.

The film explores the trials and triumphs Murugan faces as he fights to protect his idli shop and his father's legacy.

Cast and crew of Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai features Dhanush in the lead role, alongside Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, R. Parthiban, and several others in key roles.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, the film features musical tracks and background scores composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Kiran Koushik served as the cinematographer, while Prasanna GK handled the editing.

The movie marks the Tere Ishk Mein actor's fourth directorial venture after Pa Paandi, Raayan, and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK).

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar flaunts his spiritual tattoo for 1st time in temple visit with wife Shalini and son Aadvik - PICS