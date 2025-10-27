Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office 1st Monday: Harshvardhan Rane's romantic saga continues strong run, nets Rs 3.75 crore on Day 7

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has witnessed another impressive day at the box office. The movie has collected around Rs. 3.75 crore net on its first Monday, which is roughly 30 per cent drop from its first Friday (Day 4). The movie took advantage of holidays in some parts of the country due to Chhath Puja. The total cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat reached Rs. 47 crore net in 7 days of theatrical run.

The Milap Zaveri directorial is expected to record a good spike tomorrow when ticket prices will be subsidized to nominal rates. The movie will cross the Rs. 50 crore net mark tomorrow, which is an encouraging feat for such a small-budget film.

Ideally, this could have been its final total. However, the movie has surpassed the pre-release expectations and emerged as a surprise hit. If it continues to record the same momentum in the next couple of weeks, it should take its theatrical cume to somewhere around Rs. 70 crore or so, which is an insane figure for the cast and cost involved.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is sustaining well post Diwali period. One probable reason is that it being a youth catering film had a lesser Diwali boost than what a family or comedy film would get. As a result, when the festive bump tapered off, the decline was less pronounced. The limited release has also played a role, giving it spillover business. The film is now getting shows at some of the single screens, where it couldn’t be released during the holiday period due to its rival release, Thamma, and the response is strong even after the delayed release.

For the record, the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture. The movie is now aiming for a Super Hit verdict.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.50 cr. Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.50 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 47 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

