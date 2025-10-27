New Hindi releases this week: Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story and Ashutosh Rana’s One Two Cha Cha Chaa hit theatres

Movie lovers are in for a treat this week as two very different Hindi films hit the theatres on October 31, 2025. From a courtroom drama that questions history to a light-hearted family comedy, this week’s releases promise both thought-provoking storytelling and fun-filled entertainment.

The Taj Story

Cast: Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal Director: Tushar Amrish Goel

Tushar Amrish Goel Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Courtroom Drama

Courtroom Drama Release date: October 31, 2025

The Taj Story stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal in the lead role, bringing to life a courtroom drama that dives deep into the historical debate surrounding India’s most iconic monument, the Taj Mahal.

The film follows Rawal’s character, a tour guide, who decides to challenge the traditional narrative of the Taj Mahal’s history. His character takes the matter to court, sparking a nationwide discussion on whether the monument was once a temple before becoming a Mughal mausoleum.

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story explores themes of faith, identity, and truth while highlighting the importance of questioning long-held beliefs. Though the film has already attracted controversy for its subject matter, it aims to encourage dialogue rather than division.

One Two Cha Cha Chaa

Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Ashutosh Rana, Anant V Joshi

Lalit Prabhakar, Ashutosh Rana, Anant V Joshi Director: Abhishek Raj, Rajneesh Thakur

Abhishek Raj, Rajneesh Thakur Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release date: October 31, 2025

The festive season gets a dose of laughter with One Two Cha Cha Chaa, an upcoming Bollywood comedy film set to release on the same day. Featuring Lalit Prabhakar, Ashutosh Rana, and Anant V Joshi, the movie revolves around a series of comical situations filled with confusion, chaos, and family fun.

In a refreshing twist, Ashutosh Rana, known for his powerful and intense performances, takes on a humorous role in this film. The movie’s team has promised a clean and entertaining comedy that caters to all age groups, making it a perfect family watch for the weekend.

ALSO READ: This Week in Entertainment: From Satish Shah’s demise to Vivek Oberoi joining Prabhas in Spirit