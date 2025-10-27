New Hindi releases this week: Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story and Ashutosh Rana’s One Two Cha Cha Chaa hit theatres
Two new Hindi films, The Taj Story starring Paresh Rawal and One Two Cha Cha Chaa featuring Ashutosh Rana, hit theatres on October 31, 2025, offering audiences a mix of drama and comedy this week.
Movie lovers are in for a treat this week as two very different Hindi films hit the theatres on October 31, 2025. From a courtroom drama that questions history to a light-hearted family comedy, this week’s releases promise both thought-provoking storytelling and fun-filled entertainment.
The Taj Story
- Cast: Paresh Rawal
- Director: Tushar Amrish Goel
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Courtroom Drama
- Release date: October 31, 2025
The Taj Story stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal in the lead role, bringing to life a courtroom drama that dives deep into the historical debate surrounding India’s most iconic monument, the Taj Mahal.
The film follows Rawal’s character, a tour guide, who decides to challenge the traditional narrative of the Taj Mahal’s history. His character takes the matter to court, sparking a nationwide discussion on whether the monument was once a temple before becoming a Mughal mausoleum.
Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story explores themes of faith, identity, and truth while highlighting the importance of questioning long-held beliefs. Though the film has already attracted controversy for its subject matter, it aims to encourage dialogue rather than division.
One Two Cha Cha Chaa
- Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Ashutosh Rana, Anant V Joshi
- Director: Abhishek Raj, Rajneesh Thakur
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Comedy
- Release date: October 31, 2025
The festive season gets a dose of laughter with One Two Cha Cha Chaa, an upcoming Bollywood comedy film set to release on the same day. Featuring Lalit Prabhakar, Ashutosh Rana, and Anant V Joshi, the movie revolves around a series of comical situations filled with confusion, chaos, and family fun.
In a refreshing twist, Ashutosh Rana, known for his powerful and intense performances, takes on a humorous role in this film. The movie’s team has promised a clean and entertaining comedy that caters to all age groups, making it a perfect family watch for the weekend.
