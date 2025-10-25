What happened to Satish Shah? Medical team reveals details of Main Hoon Na actor's passing

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

Veteran Bollywood actor and sitcom star Satish Shah passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74. The actor's death was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who stated that Shah had succumbed to kidney failure. The hospital has now released further details about his demise.

Medical team reveals Satish Shah was found unresponsive at home

According to a report by Hindustan Times, just a few hours after Satish Shah's death, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai issued an official press note confirming the news. The medical team stated that the actor had been found unresponsive at his home and could not be revived despite CPR attempts.

The press note began with the hospital acknowledging Satish Shah's passing and expressing its deepest condolences on his demise.

The statement mentioned that the hospital had received an emergency call regarding Shah's health earlier in the day. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately dispatched to his residence, where he was found unresponsive. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated in the ambulance and continued upon arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the veteran actor could not be revived. The statement further added that the Main Hoon Na actor had been a beloved artist whose remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and television would always be remembered. The hospital extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time.

Satish Shah’s passing

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74. His demise has left a deep impact on the film and television fraternity, with stars like R. Madhavan, Kajol, Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel, and others penning heartfelt tributes.

Over the years, Shah had been part of several iconic projects in Bollywood and Indian television. While he became a household name through Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the actor also appeared in many beloved films, such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, DDLJ, Ra. One, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and several others.

