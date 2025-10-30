Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam reviews Baahubali: The Epic in US and calls it a ‘goosebumps experience’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, recently attended the grand US premiere of SS Rajamouli’s re-edited blockbuster, Baahubali - The Epic. The film, a 3-hour-45-minute version that combines Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, is set for a worldwide re-release on October 31. Gautam shared his thoughts on watching the iconic saga on one of the largest screens in the world.

Speaking to TV9, Gautam said, “The best thing for me is not having to wait for 2 years on why Kattappa killed Baahubali. But overall, the enhancement is very well done. It is very incredible to see our Telugu film getting so much international recognition. It is one of the greatest feelings for me as someone who grew up watching a film like this. I’m getting goosebumps, I can’t explain that feeling.”

Here’s what Gautam loved about the re-edited version

Gautam described the experience as surreal and thrilling. “Watching Baahubali on one of the biggest screens in the world is an experience,” he said. “Seeing a Telugu film being celebrated internationally on such a massive scale feels both thrilling and meaningful.” He also expressed joy at reliving the cinematic marvel, saying, “Every second gave me goosebumps. This is one of my favourite experiences, an epic film of epic proportions. I can’t even explain that feeling.”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali - The Epic merges both parts of the original franchise into a single, seamless cinematic experience. The film features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Nasser in pivotal roles. The re-edited version is designed to captivate both new audiences and fans of the original films.

The worldwide release on October 31 will see Baahubali - The Epic screened in multiple languages and formats. Early reviews from the US premiere, including Gautam’s reaction, suggest that the film successfully recreates the magic of India’s biggest blockbuster while appealing to a global audience.

