Thamma Box Office 1st Monday: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collects Rs 4 crore on Day 7, nears Rs 100 crore mark

Thamma is looking to collect an estimated Rs. 4 crore net on its first Monday. The horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has taken its running cume to Rs. 94 crore net in India in 7 days of theatrical run. The movie should record a spike tomorrow on the discounted Tuesday, when ticket prices will be slashed to nominal rates across the multiplex chains. If it manages to record a solid jump, it will enter the Rs. 100 crore club by tomorrow itself.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame, the latest Maddock horror-comedy outing should aim for a healthy run further on the weekdays, as its box office hold in the next few days will determine how far the movie can go from here on. It is likely to see a good jump in the second weekend as there is no major outing, barring a couple of re-releases, including SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic and Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se, Devdas, Jawan, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Main Hoon Naa.

Moreover, there is no fresh significant Hindi release until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 (November 14), which means Thamma has a good scope to record a healthy run and end its theatrical run on an encouraging note.

The numbers are fine for the cast and cost involved, but for the IP value involved and festival release, it needed to be better. Stree 2, the previous film of MHCU, clocked over Rs. 600 crore while Munjya netted around Rs. 100 crore. The pioneer film of the popular cinematic universe, Stree, made around Rs. 124 crore net in India. Thamma will surpass the lifetime run of Munjya soon and then will march towards the final cume of Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree.

Let's see if the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer can top MHCU’s pioneer film and emerge as the highest-grossing standalone franchise movie within its universe.

The Day wise box office collections of Thamma are as follows:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 14.50 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 94.00 cr.

