7 South releases to watch on OTT this week: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 to Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah

As several South Indian films are hitting theaters this week, many viewers will likely get curious about the latest OTT releases as well. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of South Indian films and shows streaming this week.

7 South releases to watch on OTT this week

1. Kantara: Chapter 1

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D. Padil, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad

Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D. Padil, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty Language(s): Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam

Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Genre: Epic Mythological Action

Epic Mythological Action Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes

2 hours and 49 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: October 31, 2025

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. After its phenomenal box-office run and critical acclaim, the film is now set to make its OTT debut.

The epic mythological action film follows Berme, a young man from the Kantara tribe, who is protected by the deities Panjurli and Guliga. As the tribe thrives under the gods' blessings and enjoys the bounty of their spice gardens, dark forces driven by greed begin plotting to seize their land.

With the ruthless King of Bangra setting his sights on the tribe, the story unfolds as the people of Kantara, aided by their deities, fight to protect their home.

While the film's OTT release in South Indian languages has been confirmed, the Hindi version is still awaiting an official update.

2. Idli Kadai

Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran

Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran Director: Dhanush

Dhanush Language(s): Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam

Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 29, 2025

Dhanush's Idli Kadai is set to premiere on streaming platforms soon. Written, directed, and co-produced by the actor himself, the film marks his fourth directorial venture.

The story follows Murugan, a young man from rural Tamil Nadu who wishes to escape his modest background and his father's small idli shop business. Seeking a better life, he moves to Madurai, where he quickly rises through the ranks at a company and falls in love with his boss's daughter, Meera.

However, tragedy strikes when Murugan learns of his father's passing. Leaving everything behind, including his engagement, he returns home to take over the family business.

As he revives the idli shop with his newfound knowledge, his past resurfaces when Meera's prideful brother seeks revenge for tarnishing their family's name. How does Murugan manage to face these trials and run his shop forms the story.

3. Jayammu NishchayammuRaa with Jagapathi Babu

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Devi Sri Prasad

Jagapathi Babu, Devi Sri Prasad Director: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Talk show

Talk show Runtime: 1 hour (approx.)

1 hour (approx.) Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming date: October 31, 2025

Jayammu NishchayammuRaa with Jagapathi Babu is a Telugu talk show hosted by popular actor Jagapathi Babu. The show features fun, candid conversations with various guests from the Telugu film industry.

This week's episode will feature Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) as the special guest.

4. Blackmail

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Srikanth, Teju Ashwini, Bindu Madhavi, Linga, Shaji Chen, Vettai Muthukumar, Redin Kingsley, Ramesh Thilak

GV Prakash Kumar, Srikanth, Teju Ashwini, Bindu Madhavi, Linga, Shaji Chen, Vettai Muthukumar, Redin Kingsley, Ramesh Thilak Director: Mu Maran

Mu Maran Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: October 30, 2025

Blackmail is a gripping crime thriller centered on Mani, an employee at a pharmaceutical distribution company. His life changes when he discovers that his girlfriend, Rekha, is pregnant. Although Rekha initially wants to terminate the pregnancy, Mani convinces her to keep the baby, vowing to take responsibility.

Meanwhile, the story also follows Ashok, a desperate father whose daughter has been kidnapped, and Archana, a young woman being extorted by her ex-lover. Their paths soon intersect, leading to a web of deceit, blackmail, and survival.

5. Madhuram Jeevamrutha Bindu

Cast: Basil Joseph, Lal, Dayyana Hammed, Wafa Khatheeja, Punya Elizabeth, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Basil Joseph, Saiju Kurup, Suhasini Maniratnam

Basil Joseph, Lal, Dayyana Hammed, Wafa Khatheeja, Punya Elizabeth, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Basil Joseph, Saiju Kurup, Suhasini Maniratnam Director(s): Shamzu Zayba, Jenith Kachappilly, Prince Joy, Appu N Bhattathiri

Shamzu Zayba, Jenith Kachappilly, Prince Joy, Appu N Bhattathiri Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Anthology

Anthology Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: October 31, 2025

Madhuram Jeevamrutha Bindu is a Malayalam anthology that explores themes of happiness, love, and ambition through four interconnected stories. Each segment delves into different shades of human emotion, from hope and desire to compassion and redemption.

The ensemble cast includes popular actors like Basil Joseph, Suhasini Maniratnam, Lal, Vinay Forrt, and others.

6. Pathrosin Thalaimurai / Patros Yokka Citralu

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Dinoy Paulose, Naslen, Grace Antony, Ranjitha Menon, Nandu, James Eliya, Shiny Sarah, Suresh Krishna

Sharaf U Dheen, Dinoy Paulose, Naslen, Grace Antony, Ranjitha Menon, Nandu, James Eliya, Shiny Sarah, Suresh Krishna Director: Afsal Abdul Latheef

Afsal Abdul Latheef Language(s): Tamil, Telugu (dubbed)

Tamil, Telugu (dubbed) Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: October 24, 2025

Pathrosin Thalaimurai and Patros Yokka Citralu are the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of the Malayalam comedy-drama Pathrosinte Padappukal.

The flick revolves around Pathrose, who lives with his wife and four eccentric children. Their already chaotic household becomes even more comical when Pathrose's mother unexpectedly moves in, leading to a series of humorous and heartwarming moments.

7. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayne, Mammootty (voice-only)

Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayne, Mammootty (voice-only) Director: Dominic Arun

Dominic Arun Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi

Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi Genre: Superhero Action

Superhero Action Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

2 hours and 31 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 31, 2025

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra follows Chandra, a mysterious woman summoned from Sweden to Karnataka by Moothon (The Elder), the leader of a secret organization.

Living a quiet life in Bengaluru, Chandra works night shifts at a café while keeping a low profile. Across from her apartment lives Sunny, a medical college dropout who becomes infatuated with his enigmatic neighbor.

However, their peaceful existence is disrupted when Chandra becomes entangled in an organ trafficking ring, a chain of events that exposes her true identity as Kalliyankattu Neeli, a mythical being from folklore.

The story explores how Neeli and her newfound companions battle dark forces threatening their existence.

