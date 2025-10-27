EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan and Pulkit Samrat team up for Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri's film, helmed by Sneha Taurani

Saif Ali Khan and Pulkit Samrat are all set to share the screen in an upcoming movie. We at Pinkvilla have exclusively learned that the actors will be teaming up for a film directed by Ramesh Taurani’s daughter, Sneha Taurani.

The flick is yet to be titled by the makers, with a Mahurat ceremony held on October 27, 2025.

