Ryu Jun Yeol attends Reply 1988 10th anniversary reunion after previous denial? Production reveals truth

Is Ryu Jun Yeol joining Reply 1988’s reunion special or not? The question has long been on the minds of the fans who have time and again been given vague responses. Now, a new report by News1 has emerged claiming that the actor would be a part of the anniversary celebrations after adjusting his schedule. It said that the star took part in the filming, with excitement being placed on his alleged reunion with his co-star and ex-girlfriend of 7 years, Lee Hyeri. Now, the production has stepped in to debunk all rumors and shared that Ryu Jun Yeol did not join the celebration trip but instead participated in the commemoration via separate means.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol avoid running into each other but show respect for the past project

Ryu Jun Yeol was expected to skip the 10th anniversary celebration of Reply 1988 due to scheduling conflicts with his ongoing project shoot. His agency and the actor were regrettable over his absence but could not help it. However, now, tvN has responded to the latest claims of his participation in the retreat. “Although Ryu Jun Yeol was unable to join the group retreat due to scheduling issues, he adjusted his schedule to take part in portions of the filming in honor of the 10th anniversary of Reply 1988.”

It is clear that the actor did not physically attend the filming but instead pre-shot content for the celebration. Previously, it was reported that the Reply 1988 production team had organized a cast and crew reunion, including an overseas group retreat and other content shot for a variety program. It was later revealed that the cast took a trip to Gangwon Province and not an international retreat, in October, for their 10th-anniversary celebration, and filmed it for a broadcast of a variety program. It is said that some scenes also featured the National Folk Museum of Korea for an exhibit on the era.

ALSO READ: Hyeri opens up on sarcastic reaction to ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee's dating news; says 'Best to...'