BLACKPINK’s Jisoo buys luxury 20 Billion KRW villa in Gangnam, becomes neighbors with HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is making good use of her money! The singer has reportedly purchased a high-end home in the popular area of Gangnam in Seoul, South Korea, and some details about this new buy will have you wide-eyed. Called the L’ARBRE 27, it is a luxury villa complex in the city that adds to her real estate portfolio. It is said that only 27 units were available in the project, all of which have now been sold out.

Jisoo invests in extravagant property in South Korea

It's said that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Bang Sihyuk are both set to move in soon, making the YG Entertainment singer and the founder of rival company HYBE neighbors at the villa. Their houses will rival some of the best in the town. Other properties owned by Jisoo include a unit at Hannam The Hill, where BTS member Jin and actor So Ji Sub are said to have properties of their own, and an office in the same area, for her own company called BLISSOO, which she started with her brother.

According to reports on October 29, including one from Koreaboo, the selling price of some of the penthouse units is said to be 45 billion KRW (approximately 31.6 million USD), making it one of the most pricey villas in Gangnam. Meanwhile, the regular units reportedly cost around 20 billion KRW (approximately 14 million USD). The residential complex is said to be under construction at the moment, with two buildings having five floors underground to seven floors above ground.

The Korean singer seems to be planning well for her future by investing in trustworthy and upscale real estate projects, which would eventually yield her high returns. On the other hand, she continues to expand her music and acting career, going on a world tour with teammates Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

