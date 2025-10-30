Ikkis trailer out: Agastya Nanda brings Arun Khetarpal’s heroic story to life in Sriram Raghavan’s inspiring war drama

The much-awaited trailer of Ikkis – The Untold True Story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal has finally been released, and it promises a stirring cinematic tribute to one of India’s youngest and bravest soldiers. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, marking his first theatrical release after his OTT debut in The Archies (2023).

The trailer opens with Agastya’s character declaring, “The next Param Vir Chakra will be from our regiment,” setting the tone for a story filled with courage, conviction, and sacrifice. The film, based on true events from the 1971 Indo-Pak war, traces Arun Khetarpal’s inspiring journey from a young cadet to a national hero who gave his life defending the country.

Watch the Ikkis trailer here:

Agastya Nanda steps into the role of a lifetime

In Ikkis, Agastya Nanda portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour. Khetarpal was only 21 years old when he lost his life during the Battle of Basantar, destroying ten enemy tanks before his own was hit and set ablaze. Despite being mortally wounded, he refused to abandon his post.

Raghavan’s trailer captures the grit of the battlefield and the emotion behind the heroism. One of the most moving moments shows Arun telling his mother that he’s heading to war, to which she replies, “Fight with the courage of a lion.”

The film also features Dharmendra as Lt Col (later Brigadier) M.L. Khetarpal, Arun’s father, who narrates the story through his own perspective, trying to understand what drove his son to defy orders and embrace near-certain death for the nation, as per the Times of India. The trailer also introduces Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role as a Pakistani officer, who acknowledges Arun’s bravery even from the enemy’s side.

With Raghavan’s sharp direction and emotional depth, Ikkis blends patriotism with personal sacrifice. The trailer not only honours Arun Khetarpal’s legacy but also showcases Agastya Nanda’s transformation from a young debutant to a promising actor.

Produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis is set to release in December 2025 and promises to be one of the most heartfelt war dramas of the year, celebrating the spirit of India’s heroes.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee team up for family comedy film, on floors in Feb 2026