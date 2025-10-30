NCT’s Doyoung and Jungwoo confirm December military enlistments to serve in active duty and army band

NCT is temporarily getting smaller. According to a new announcement on October 30, 2025, members Doyoung and Jungwoo would be enlisting for their mandatory military services, both o December 8. While the older member would be serving as an active duty soldier, the younger one has decided to join the military band and has even received the acceptance letter. It is likely that their military training sites are completely different.

NCT reveals Doyoung and Jungwoo’s military enlistment dates

Doyoung and Jungwoo will be the next members of NCT to begin their national service as able-bodied men. Here’s what we know.

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

NCT members Doyoung and Jungwoo will carry out their mandatory service starting this December.

Doyoung will enlist as an active duty soldier of the ROK Army on December 8, while Jungwoo received confirmation of his acceptance for the Army Band and is also scheduled to enlist on December 8.

There will be no special events held on their enlistment day, and as many soldiers and their families will be present, we ask that fans refrain from visiting the enlistment site for safety reasons.

We wish you would continue to give your love and support so that Doyoung and Jungwoo can dedicatedly carry out their military service and return in good health.

Thank you.”

If everything goes according to plan, the two will be discharged on June 7, 2027. Meanwhile, Taeyong began his mandatory military service in the South Korean Navy on April 15, 2024, and is all set to return on December 14, 2025, as the first one to return. Member Jaehyun, who is also in the army band started his national duty on November 4, 2024, and is expected to be discharged on May 3, 2026.

Fellow NCT 127 stars Johnny, Yuta, WinWin, and Mark, are not expected to take vacate their spaces, and are exempt because of their foreign nationalities. Only Haechan is left to enlist in the ROK military as a Korean member.

