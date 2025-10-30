Who is Mahima Chaudhry's ex-husband? Everything to know about Bobby Mukherji amid her marriage rumors with Sanjay Mishra

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry, known for her iconic roles in Pardes, Dhadkan, and Emergency, has often been in the media spotlight. Recently, rumors about her marriage with veteran actor Sanjay Mishra went viral, which made fans curious about her past and her ex-husband, Bobby Mukherji.

Mahima Chaudhry married Bobby Mukherji, an architect and businessman, in 2006. The couple had a daughter, Ariana, born in 2007. However, their marriage faced several challenges, leading to their separation in 2013, as per Times Now. Mahima has openly discussed her journey as a single mother raising Ariana while managing her career and personal life.

Here’s what Mahima Chaudhry revealed about her marriage

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima spoke about the difficulties she faced during her divorce. “We were having issues with which school we should put her, and we did not agree on anything,” she said. “He was leaving for his European tour, suddenly he changed his mind and said that he had decided to put her in the school he went to. When I said no, he said he is not going to sign for it. I said, ‘don’t sign’.” Mahima’s legal team advised her that the new Right to Education laws worked in her favor, helping her in the custody matters.

She also shared how challenging it was to balance work and parenting. “Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come drop my child at my mother’s home,” she said. With her mother being ill at that time, Mahima often struggled to manage her responsibilities. She also revealed that she experienced two miscarriages during this period, making it an emotionally tough time.

The truth behind Mahima Chaudhry’s wedding rumors with Sanjay Mishra

Recently, Mahima Chaudhry was seen in a viral video with actor Sanjay Mishra, both dressed in wedding attire. Many fans speculated that the actors had tied the knot. However, the video is actually a promotional clip for their upcoming Hindi film, Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi, directed by Siddhant Raj. The makers released a motion poster on social media, saying in Hindi, “Dulhan mil gayi hai, ab tayaar ho jaiye, kyunki baraat nikalne wali hai, aapke nazdeeki ya thode door ke cinemas se.”

Mahima Chaudhry was last seen in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor and Suniel Shetty. Sanjay Mishra, known for his performance in Masaan, was last seen in Heer Express. Their upcoming film also features Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani, and Ashutosh Rana.

