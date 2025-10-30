Shah Rukh Khan has a message for Salman Khan, drops his opinion on KGF actor Yash

Internet's favourite #AskSRK session is back again, where Shah Rukh Khan engages with his fans one-on-one. The actor, who is celebrating his 60th birthday on November 2nd, found some time to get up and close with his diehard fans on Twitter (now X). The actor announced the session with a tweet full of his recent achievements. He tweeted, “Hi everyone. It’s been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start.”

A fan quizzed him on something to say about Salman Khan. To which, the King Khan responded, “Best Bhai. Love him.” Later, Shah Rukh also showered his love on Yash. While responding to a fan, he said, “My love to Yash he is toooo sweet.” When he was asked which film is his favourite among Pathaan and Jawan, he gave an epic reply in his signature style. SRK tweeted, “It’s always the next one so now it’s….Kkkkkk (referring to King)”

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hold immense love and respect for each other. The two recently shared a stage together along with Aamir Khan at Joy Forum 2025. Their bond has evolved over the years, and they are considered among the best friends of Bollywood.

During the same event, the Sikandar actor also acknowledged Shah Rukh Khan's immense hard work and rise from scratch to the top, despite being an outsider. He said, “Aamir comes from a film background, so do I. But this man (while pointing to SRK) didn't. He came from Delhi.” To which Shah Rukh interrupted and said, “May I interrupt. Sorry! I also come from a film family. Salman's family is my family. Aamir's family is my family.” Aamir Khan jokingly added, “So now we know why Shah Rukh is a star.”

Of late, both SRK and SK have been doing guest appearances in each other's movies. The two prime examples in the post-pandemic times are Pathaan and Tiger 3, where both Megastars crossed paths with each other and entertained the audience with their fun and brotherly chemistry on-screen. Their fans are still waiting to see their full-fledged reunion in a film.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's next is Siddharth Anand-directed King. The official announcement is expected to be dropped on SRK's birthday, November 2. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is presently occupied with Battle of Galwan and Bigg Boss.

