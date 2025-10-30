Youngjae confirms November-end military enlistment, to become last GOT7 member to serve

Singer Choi Youngjae is enlisting for his mandatory military service. With this, he will become the final member of GOT7 to take a break from his entertainment career to complete his national service. Youngjae will be taking on an alternative service mode and fulfilling his term as a social service worker instead of active duty. He will be the second one from the team, after leader JAY B, to perform public service.

Here’s how Youngjae’s military service announcement was made.

“Hello,

This is Andbut Company.

We would like to inform you of our artist Youngjae’s upcoming enlistment.

Youngjae will begin fulfilling his mandatory military duty as a social service worker starting November 27.

He has chosen not to make a separate public statement, as he wishes to quietly and sincerely carry out his duty.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all fans for your unwavering love and support.

Please continue to send your warm encouragement to Youngjae throughout his service period.

Thank you.”

According to the rules, Youngjae will have to do public service for 21 months instead of the 18-month duration for active duty. He will be discharged on August 26, 2027, if all goes according to plan.

GOT7 maknae Yugyeom’s military discharge date is expected to be around March 28, 2027, as per a 1.5-year service period starting from his enlistment date of September 29, 2025. He enlisted in the army band and had older members JAY B, Park Jinyoung, and Youngjae accompany him to the enlistment center.

Meanwhile, Park Jinyoung was the only member to serve as an active duty soldier and was discharged from his mandatory military service on November 7, 2024. He enlisted on May 8, 2023 and completed his 18-month service. Leader JAY B served for 21 months as public service worker from February 2, 2023, to November 1, 2024. Members Mark, Jackson, and BamBam are exempt due to their foreign nationalities.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Jackson Wang’s cheek gets pulled by rude lady at Under The Castle Thailand, fans return favor