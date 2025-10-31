Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office 2nd Thursday: Harshvardhan Rane's film continues good hold, adds Rs 2.5 crore on Day 10

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is looking to collect around an estimated Rs. 2.50 crore on its second Thursday, witnessing a drop of roughly 16 percent over second Wednesday. The movie took its cume to Rs. 54.75 crore by the end of its 10th day at the Hindi box office.

The movie is sustaining well as the youth audience is driving its business in the post-Diwali period. The Harshavardhan Rane starrer has already emerged as a HIT venture. If it keeps on maintaining a good trend ahead, it will end up collecting Rs. 75 crore pr so. It even has chances to go beyond, given how well it holds on the coming weekends. However, Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and Saiyaara also held extremely well on weekdays and then drastically slowed down quickly. There is a possibility of that happening here as well with the film catering to the same audience.

Ideally, it should aim for a good jump this weekend since there is no significant release, barring the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic and a couple of Shah Rukh Khan movies. Let's see how well it holds. One cannot ignore the fact that the romantic drama movie has seen acceptance by the audience, courtesy to its viral music tracks and engaging promotional assets. The hangover of Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) also fuelled its business to some extent.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 54.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

