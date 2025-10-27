Bigg Boss 19, October 27, Episode Highlights: Entire house gets nominated except Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand blasts Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19, October 27, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Shehbaz Badesha says he will boycott Tanya Mittal, but Neelam Giri asserts that she isn't their enemy. Abhishek Bajaj, on the other hand, points out that Baseer Ali shouldn't have started a love angle with Nehal Chudasama as it didn't feel organic.

Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur clash over former’s joke on Abhishek’s personal life

In the garden area, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt talk about Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife in front of him. They continue to tease him, leaving the actor uncomfortable. Tanya, Farrhana, and Abhishek Bajaj are seen having a conversation where Tanya asks Abhishek if he is married. Bajaj clarifies, saying that there's nothing. Getting awkward, Abhishek leaves the garden area and then goes to Ashnoor Kaur and tells her everything.

Furious about the same, the Patiala Babes actress confronts Tanya and asks her not to drag Abhishek’s personal life. Ashnoor also questions Tanya's character, to which the latter responds in anger.

Later, Kunickaa Sadanand breaks down, remembering Baseer and Nehal’s eviction. Farrhana and Pranit lock horns after the former points out one of the statements he made during a task. As the episode proceeds, we see Tanya and Neelam talking to each other. It appears that the duo has reconciled.

Bigg Boss nominates Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur

In the assembly room, Bigg Boss shows footage of Abhishek and Ashnoor talking without a mic, and that too, repeatedly. As per the clip, they continue to break the rule despite numerous reminders. Bigg Boss schools them, sending the duo out of the assembly room. The master of the house mentions that only Ashnoor and Abhishek should be nominated for this week as punishment.

However, Bigg Boss asks them to share their opinions and make the decision. While most of the contestants agree, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Malti Chahar disagree. They argue that only Ashnoor and Abhishek shouldn't be nominated and must be given a chance to rectify their mistake. Lastly, Mridul (being the captain) says ‘no’ to Bigg Boss’s punishment. As a result, the entire house gets nominated except for Abhishek and Ashnoor.

Following the nomination announcement, Gaurav and Kunickaa engage in an ugly spat. The Anupamaa actor continues to defend both, while others question him. Lastly, Bigg Boss announces that 50% portion of the weekly ration will also be cut. The entire house turns chaotic, and major drama unfolds.

