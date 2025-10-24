Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui film collects over Rs 9 crore net

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thamma opened to impressive numbers at the box office, marking yet another successful chapter in the expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Released on October 21 during Diwali, the film introduced audiences to the new world of Betal, a space Maddock has owned since Stree and Bhediya. Now well is the film performing well after 4 days of its release?

Thamma’s opening day saw a fantastic Rs 23 crore net, followed by Rs 18 crore on Day 2, Rs 12 crore on Day 3, and between Rs 9-10 crore on Day 4, taking its total to Rs 62 crore net approx so far. While there has been a gradual drop amidst the festive season, but the trend is completely in line with post-Diwali patterns. Thamma has found its audience and continues to pull in crowds across metros and tier-2 cities alike. The drop in ticket sales from the second day is about 30 percent, which is normal since most people in the country are now finishing their holiday time. However, places like Gujarat and some areas where Hindi movies are popular are still seeing good numbers.

What are the key highlights of Thamma?

The film’s flavour is its originality, unique storytelling approach, and balance between horror and humour. The fusion of Bhediya’s universe with the newly introduced Betal is the highlight. Interestingly, this opens for future crossovers in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

While how the film performs in the coming days needs to be seen, Thamma has a refreshing concept. Now, as it heads into its first week, all eyes are on how far this supernatural entertainer can stretch its winning run at the box office. Thamma is expected to touch R. 90 crore in its 6-day extended weekend. Since there aren't any big Hindi movie releases until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, Thamma will have a clear chance to do well at the box office until mid-November.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer witnesses a good hold of Rs 5.50 crore net