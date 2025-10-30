SM Ent says EXO members are hurt by CBX dispute; Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin express intent to promote with team

SM Entertainment and INB100 are involved in another statement-war amid the former’s dispute with EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin. Previously, the trio’s agency shared that they were surprised to learn about the upcoming fan meeting and album plans by the group, which would exclude the EXO-CBX members. And although they have expressed their wish to promote as a part of the group and cleared their December schedules, they were not included in the activities.

On October 29, SM Entertainment responded to INB100’s statement, which claimed that they had agreed to all conditions stated by the former for Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin’s participation in year-end promotions and a new album. The former shared its stance that it had requested the trio pay 10 percent of their revenue from individual activities as per their initial contract, but had yet to receive it. Moreover, it claimed that the many “unreasonable lawsuits have not only significantly destroyed trust between our two sides, but have also caused great harm to the group EXO and wounded both the fans and the members. Therefore, it was only natural that the trio should first fulfill the terms of the existing agreement and demonstrate a sincere effort to restore trust.“

SM Entertainment’s side continues to claim that due to the unfulfilled contractual dues and broken trust, they find it deeply regrettable that CBX’s side tried to ‘distort the truth.’

Now, a new statement has been shared by the trio’s agency, INB100, refuting their former management’s stance. They relayed that the unit wishes to pay 10% of revenue; however, they would like to wait till the end of their lawsuit is reached. As for the ‘wounds’ caused to EXO, they intend to be part of the upcoming group promotions, “All discussions proceeded on the premise of 'EXO full-group activities.’ CBX made clear their intent to perform the existing agreement, were communicating directly with the members, and have been striving to be together as part of the group.”

Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin continue to be in a stalemate position with SM Entertainment, and it is not yet known whether they will participate in the EXO’verse fan meeting or the 2026 first quarter comeback.

