5 Bollywood-inspired last-minute Halloween costume ideas ft Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn

Halloween is here, and if you haven’t planned your costume yet, don’t worry. Bollywood celebrities have given us plenty of inspiration over the years with their iconic Halloween looks. These star-studded outfits are easy to recreate, stylish, and perfect for last-minute dressing. From gothic elegance to playful Y2K glam, here are five celebrity-inspired costume ideas that will make you stand out this Halloween.

Janhvi Kapoor as Morticia Addams

Janhvi Kapoor’s Morticia Addams-inspired look is the perfect choice for gothic elegance. To recreate this, choose a long, fitted black gown made of lace or velvet. Keep your makeup pale with smoky eyes and deep burgundy lips, and straighten your hair to complete the classic Morticia vibe. Adding a single red rose can give you that extra Addams family drama, making it a simple yet striking Halloween outfit.

Ananya Panday as Poo

For a fun, playful costume, Ananya Panday’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is ideal. Pair a pink crop top with a chic skirt and chunky heels for a Y2K-inspired look. Oversized sunglasses, glossy lips, and bold, sparkly jewellery will complete your outfit. Don’t forget to bring your sassiest attitude because this costume is all about confidence and fun.

Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn

Katrina Kaif’s Harley Quinn look is a mix of mischief and charm. To pull this off, wear denim shorts with a pink top and a see-through jacket decorated with colorful fringes. Twin pigtails and blue-and-pink eyeshadow will recreate Harley’s dramatic style. Accessories like a Puddin necklace or a mini baseball bat can add a playful touch, making it a high-impact, low-effort costume.

Shanaya Kapoor as Mia Thermopolis

Shanaya Kapoor’s Mia Thermopolis costume is simple and sweet, perfect for those who prefer a more understated look. Slip into a white or blue dress, add a tiara, and keep your makeup fresh and dewy. A little shimmer adds a magical touch, making you feel like royalty while keeping the outfit easy to put together at the last minute.

Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe

For timeless glamour, Sonam Kapoor’s Marilyn Monroe look is a classic choice. A sleek black turtleneck gown cinched at the waist, bold red lipstick, winged eyeliner, and soft curls can transform you into an old-Hollywood star. This elegant outfit is easy to recreate and guarantees a stylish Halloween presence.

