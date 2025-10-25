EXCLUSIVE: Faisal Mallik reveals Panchayat Season 5 shoot plans and difficulty in landing work, ‘Scientist ek saal ke…’

Faisal Mallik, the actor best known for his performance as Prahlad Pandey in Panchayat, recently opened up about his struggles in finding work and shared an update about the show's fifth season, speaking exclusively with us.

In a conversation with us, Faisal Mallik was asked how he had started off working in small-budget films and later moved on to bigger projects and what his choices would be going forward.

In response, the actor said, “Mujhe toh kabhi budget ka iss tarah ka soch kabhi raha nahi. In acting, jaha pe main hoon abhi, waha pe meri choice nahin hain. Koi choose karega tabhi main waha tak pohunch sakta hun. Abhi mere life main yeh duniya aayi nahin hain ke main choose karu kya karna hain.”

(I have never thought about budgets and such things. In acting, at the stage I'm in right now, I don't get to choose; someone else chooses for me, and only then do I get there. I'm not yet in a position where I can choose what I want to do.)

Continuing his words, “Script correct honi chahiye. Kyunki mere kirdhar ke liye zyada badi cheez woh kahani hain. Chahe woh ek bhi scene ka ho. Kaafi kaam mere liye aise hi toh hain. Abhi aayenge woh bhi aise hi hain, ek-do scenes karta hoon. Bahut acchi lage mujhe toh main kar deta hoon.”

(The script has to be good. For me, the story is more important than the character itself-even if it's just one scene. I've done a lot of work like that. Even the upcoming ones are similar, just one or two scenes. If I really like it, I do it.)

He further said, “Yeh badi film, yeh artist ko mass ke paas le jaati hain. Usme time lagta hain. Woh aapko dekhte hain, samajhte hain, aur aapki wajah se jo log banate hain, unhe lagta hain ke kuch kar rahe hain. Tabhi choose main nahi, koi aur karte hain.”

(Big films take an artist to the masses, but it takes time. People watch you, understand you, and then those who make projects feel that you can bring something valuable. So even then, it's not me choosing, they choose me.)

Later, Faisal was asked about the upcoming fifth season of Panchayat, where he revealed that the shoot will begin soon. The actor shared, “Abhi toh shooting hoga. Shooting ke baad hi samajh lijiye, 1-1.5 saal. Abhi toh likh rahe hain kamre mein baith ke. Scientist ek saal ke baad hi script dete hain. Shooting agle saal ho jaayegi, par release Amazon Prime pe depend karta hain.”

(The shooting is yet to happen. Once it's done, it'll take around one to one and a half years. They're currently writing the script behind closed doors. The scientist takes a year to come up with a script. Filming will happen next year, but the release depends on Amazon Prime.)

See the exclusive interview here:

Faisal Mallik was recently seen playing a key role in Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

