Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Lifetime Box Office: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com closes at Rs 92 crore globally

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has almost exhausted its theatrical run as the romantic comedy is set to wind up its box office journey around the Rs. 92 crore (GBOC) globally. Released on Gandhi Jayanti weekend alongside a relatively bigger film, Kantara: Chapter 1, the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor movie grossed Rs. 72 crore in India, which is Rs. 60 crore net. It found some audiences in overseas markets, where it fetched around USD 2.25 million, which is Rs. 20 crore gross as per Indian currency.

The movie suffered primarily from a slow start and then weak box office trends. One of the major reasons behind its lacklustre performance was mixed word-of-mouth, with film failing to set the ball rolling in mass belts. Moreover, it couldn't ignite the interest outside of urban audiences with its promotional assets. The clash with Kantara: Chapter 1 hampered the prospects, as the Rishab Shetty starrer didn't leave any ground for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to grow on.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor fans will have to wait for a little long to see their favourite stars’ proper comeback at the box office. The collections in India are higher than Chandu Champion, Metro Inn Dino, & Param Sundari, more in the range of something like Bhediya but that’s not saying much, as all of these should have done better to emerge as theatrical successes.

The rom-com genre and mid-scale films are struggling in the post-pandemic times in general. One of the prime reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital platforms. The current 8-week OTT window is directly undermining the theatrical business, conditioning audiences to simply wait for the streaming release. The makers need time to elongate the window to somewhere around 6 months and make the wait inconvenient for the audience. Otherwise, the genre is already suffering.

Box-office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in India and Overseas:

Particulars Box Office Collection Week 1 Rs. 40.25 crore Week 2 Rs. 13.75 crore Week 3 Rs. 4.50 crore Week 4 Rs. 0.85 crore (5 days) INDIA NETT TOTAL Rs. 59.35 crore (Rs. 60 crore net final exp.) INDIA GROSS TOTAL Rs. 72 crore (exp.) OVERSEAS USD 2.25 million (Rs. 20 crore) WORLDWIDE TOTAL Rs. 92 crore gross (exp.)

